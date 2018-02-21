How to Avoid Moving to a High Crime Area

SNc Channels:



Blue & red flashing lights are not what you want to see in your neighborhood on a regular basis.

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you are moving, maybe to your very first property, you have an exciting new chapter in your life ahead of you. This can be a very exciting time and one that can be a wonderful experience – as long as you move to the right area. Many people move to their new property with high hopes for the future only to find that they have stepped into some sort of war zone because of the high levels of crime in the area. This can cause you a lot of stress, in addition to the obvious problems of criminal activities such as burglaries, malicious damage, and more. So, how you can make sure that you are not moving to an area that is rife with crime? Well, the good news is that there are a number of steps that you can take in order to ensure you don’t end up in a crime hotspot. Of course, these are checks that you should do before you put in an offer for the property that you are interested in, as if it is a high crime area the chances are that you will want to start searching again. When you find a property that you are interested in, the first thing you should do is use an address lookup service so that you can find out more about the area and about the level of crime around the property. If the area is a high crime level one, you may want to start looking for other ones rather than proceed with looking into that one. If the area is not highlighted as being a crime hot spot, you can continue on to the next step. Another thing that you should do is drive to the property and around the area both during the day and at night. This will enable you to see firsthand what it is like. Try doing this both on a weekday and on a Friday or Saturday so that you can get an idea of what the area is like in the week and at weekends. If all seems well, you can then look at the final step. This step involves speaking to the neighbors of the property that you are looking to purchase. Most people have no problem with potential buyers knocking and asking a little about the area – if anything, many are pleased to be able to meet their potential new neighbors before they move in. Connecting with the locals gives you the chance to see what your future neighbors are like and determine whether you are likely to get along. By making sure you follow these important steps, you can reduce the risk of moving into an area that is known for high crime levels. Nobody wants to have to put up with the constant worry and stress of crimes taking place around their home, so doing your research before you make any commitment can really pay off in the long run. _________________________________________

