Hwy 211 Crash Claims Life of Motorcycle Rider

An improperly executed left turn is apparently the cause.







(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - A tragic two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 at SE Eagle Creek Road yesterday brought Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel to the scene about 12:33 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Honda CRV, operated by 69-year old Bonnie Pickner of Silverton, was traveling southbound on Hwy 211 when she attempted to turn east onto SE Eagle Creek Road.

According to witnesses, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 51-year old Jade Dominic Pruitt of Mulino, was northbound on Hwy 211 and collided with the Honda when it turned in front of the motorcycle.

Pruitt suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. An improperly executed left turn is being investigated as a contributing factor to the collision.

Hwy 211 was closed for two hours while the Oregon State Police investigated the incident. A member of Oregon State Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and investigated the crash.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Clackamas Fire, and the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Source: OSP

_________________________________________