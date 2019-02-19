Lebanon Firefighters Battle Large Shop Fire

|
Friday February 22, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Feb-19-2019 13:35TweetFollow @OregonNews
Lebanon Firefighters Battle Large Shop FireSalem-News.com
Explosions could be heard due to the storage of acetylene, propane and gas tanks.
(LEBANON, Ore.) - The Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire today at 1046 F Street in Lebanon. Crews arrived on scene to a large shop being consumed by a fully involved fire.
The initial incident commander called for a second alarm to request additional units from neighboring fire districts as crews immediately began extinguishment efforts. Exposure control hose lines were setup to stop the spread of fire into the office building approximately five feet away.
Explosions could be heard due to the storage of acetylene, propane and gas tanks. There were numerous cars and a forklift that were parked outside of the building. A ladder truck was used to knock down a bulk of the fire and allowed crews to get a quick knockdown.
The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour. The fire was contained to the building of origin.
The district responded with five engines, a ladder truck, medic unit, and four staff vehicles. A total of 27 firefighters were on scene. Albany, Sweet Home and Scio fire departments provided coverage for the city during the blaze.
No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Source: The Lebanon Fire District
_________________________________________
Articles for February 18, 2019 | Articles for February 19, 2019 | Articles for February 20, 2019
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.