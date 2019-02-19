Lebanon Firefighters Battle Large Shop Fire

Explosions could be heard due to the storage of acetylene, propane and gas tanks.



(LEBANON, Ore.) - The Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire today at 1046 F Street in Lebanon. Crews arrived on scene to a large shop being consumed by a fully involved fire.

The initial incident commander called for a second alarm to request additional units from neighboring fire districts as crews immediately began extinguishment efforts. Exposure control hose lines were setup to stop the spread of fire into the office building approximately five feet away.

Explosions could be heard due to the storage of acetylene, propane and gas tanks. There were numerous cars and a forklift that were parked outside of the building. A ladder truck was used to knock down a bulk of the fire and allowed crews to get a quick knockdown.

The fire was brought under control in approximately one hour. The fire was contained to the building of origin.

The district responded with five engines, a ladder truck, medic unit, and four staff vehicles. A total of 27 firefighters were on scene. Albany, Sweet Home and Scio fire departments provided coverage for the city during the blaze.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





