Demon Slayers to the Rescue

About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Feb-17-2022 15:39
Dr. William T. Hathaway, Salem-News.com
Humanity can think clearly and act positively.
(OLDENBURG, Germany) - We live in a time of multi-level ghastliness. People are dropping dead from COVID and dropping dead from the vaccine that’s supposed to prevent it. The weather is rampaging, the earth spewing fire. Mental illness has become normal.
All these horrors seem to be connected: one hydra-headed demon generated by the fear, negativity, and stress humans are radiating into our environment. What we need are demon slayers, and that’s one of the specialties of Shiva and his partner Durga. When we activate them, they can dissolve this demon so humanity can think clearly and act positively.
They can free us from destruction and help us transition towards divinity. This enlightening takes place within us individually at the microscopic level and within the collective consciousness at the macroscopic level.
The deities are real. They are great cosmic forces and a part of us. Enlivening them improves our lives immensely.
To activate the demon-slaying aspect of Shiva and Durga, light a candle and chant this sutra into the looming dark consciousness that surrounds us:
(I bow to Shiva in the aspect of Rudra, the remover of suffering and ignorance)
Nirakara momkara mulam turiyam
Gira Gyana gotita misham Girisham
Karalam Mahakala kalam krpalam
Gunagara samsara param nato-ham
Aum Dumg Durgayē namaha
Kriya Tarini
Kali Rakshakāri
Raj Rajeshwāri
Chandikam prana-mām-yaham
Tham, Tham; Thah, Thah; Chandika
Shraddhā
Yaj-jā-grato duura-mudaiti daivam
Tadu suptasya tathaiveti
Jaya Jaya
Vidjayante taram
Close your eyes, press your hands upwards in front of your chest, bow, and picture Shiva and Durga sweeping away the darkness with their divine light.
This ceremony of enlivening the deities is a small but real contribution to transforming out of this crisis and establishing an enlightened society living at peace with the planet. And that is worth doing.
If you’d like to contact Shiva and Durga and enrich your life with their presence, this website will show you how, all for free: https://meetshiva985866381.wordpress.com/.
