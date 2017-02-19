Salem Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust

|
Sunday February 19, 2017
|
|
Salem Man Arrested in Major Drug BustSalem-News.com
Suspect was booked on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Search warrants were served late last night in the 1300 block of Rafael Av N and the 3700 block of Portland Rd NE, resulting in one arrest and collection of a myriad of evidence.
This bust was the culmination of an approximately month long investigation by the Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Keizer Police Department, and a narcotics detection K-9 and handler from the Oregon State Police.
Detectives seized approximately:
36-year old Casey Miser, of Salem, was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.
Source: Salem Police Dept.
