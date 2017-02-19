Sunday February 19, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Feb-17-2017 18:15printcomments

Salem Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust

Salem-News.com

Suspect was booked on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

Casey Miser
Casey Miser was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Search warrants were served late last night in the 1300 block of Rafael Av N and the 3700 block of Portland Rd NE, resulting in one arrest and collection of a myriad of evidence.

This bust was the culmination of an approximately month long investigation by the Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Keizer Police Department, and a narcotics detection K-9 and handler from the Oregon State Police.

Detectives seized approximately:

  • 17 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 5 pounds of cocaine
  • 1/4 pound of heroin
  • 10,000 oxycodone pills
  • 40 pounds of marijuana
  • over $40,000 in cash
  • 5 firearms
  • 2 sets of body armor

36-year old Casey Miser, of Salem, was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for February 16, 2017 | Articles for February 17, 2017 |
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!
Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy