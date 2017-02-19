SNc Channels:



Feb-17-2017 18:15 TweetFollow @OregonNews Salem Man Arrested in Major Drug Bust Suspect was booked on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

Casey Miser was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Search warrants were served late last night in the 1300 block of Rafael Av N and the 3700 block of Portland Rd NE, resulting in one arrest and collection of a myriad of evidence. This bust was the culmination of an approximately month long investigation by the Salem Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, assisted by the Keizer Police Department, and a narcotics detection K-9 and handler from the Oregon State Police. Detectives seized approximately: 17 pounds of methamphetamine

5 pounds of cocaine

1/4 pound of heroin

10,000 oxycodone pills

40 pounds of marijuana

over $40,000 in cash

5 firearms

2 sets of body armor 36-year old Casey Miser, of Salem, was taken into custody and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on an extensive list of drug and weapons charges. Source: Salem Police Dept. _________________________________________

