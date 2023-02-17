Fatal Crash on Hwy 18 Near McMinnville Airport

Pick-up truck lost control on icy road.



Image: Google Maps



(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 48.5, at approximately 6:45a.m. Feb 14th.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound red Datsun pickup, operated by 67-year old Ruben Granados Zanchez of McMinnville, lost control on the icy road and slid into the westbound lanes

His pickup was then t-boned by a gray Subaru WRX, driven by 36-year old Jered Jin Hartman of Tigard.

The operator of the Datsun, Mr. Zanchez, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Subaru was transported to a local hospital for medical care.

The highway was shut down for approximately 3 hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville PD, McMinnville Fire, and ODOT.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________