Marion County Deputies Seek Public's Help in Locating Robbery Suspect

Wednesday February 15, 2017
Feb-13-2017 19:05
Marion County Deputies Seek Public's Help in Locating Robbery SuspectSalem-News.com
Tip line: 503-540-8079 or Text your tip to: TIPMCSO at 847411, you may remain anonymous.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Monday morning around 10:40, deputies were called to Santana Village Park in southeast Salem, after a victim reported being robbed at gun point.
The victim, who was walking his dog at the time of the robbery, stated he was approached by an adult male who produced a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect is a white male adult, 6' tall, thin, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red trim, black baseball hat and blue jeans.
The male suspect made away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the area on foot, to the north, through the park.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact our tip line at 503-540-8079 or you can text your tip to TIPMCSO at 847411, you may remain anonymous.
