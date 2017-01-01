SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Feb-09-2017 12:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews 15 Men Arrested in Undercover Sex Trafficking Mission Victims are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse.



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - During the week of January 31 to February 3, 2016, the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit conducted undercover missions to address online sex trafficking as part of the 13th National Johns Suppression Initiative. Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other Federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities. The Bureau also works with community organizations like Lifeworks NW to help sex trafficking victims: LIFEWORKS NW During this mission, investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites. 15 men contacted undercover police officers to arrange payment for sexual acts. Investigators were assisted by Portland area hotels as part of this effort. For investigative reasons, the Sex Trafficking Unit is not sharing the specific website, application, or ad text publicly. The 15 men who responded to the ad and came to the hotel were arrested with the misdemeanor crime of Commercial Sexual Solicitation (Oregon Revised Statute 167.008). Unless noted, all were given a criminal citation to appear in court at a later time. The following is a list of the men arrested for Commercial Sexual Solicitation: 33-year-old Ravikumar Dojad of Beaverton, Oregon

47-year-old Chad Patrick Andrews of Ridgefield, Washington

20-year-old Danil Viktorovich Nyukeyev of Vancouver, Washington

53-year-old Cory Kevin Ryan of Everett, Washington

37-year-old Gregory Laubsch of Portland, Oregon

32-year-old Jeremy Merrell Tanner of Dayton, Oregon

33-year-old Juan Lopez of Portland, Oregon

24-year-old Gilberto David Luna Ramirez of Vancouver, Washington

33-year-old Gilles Marie Christian Barjon of Montreal, Quebec, Canada

22-year-old Kurt Bryant Parker of Portland, Oregon

31-year-old Joel Osbely Garcia-Cruz of Vancouver, Washington

39-year-old Vishwambhara Adiga of Kirkland, Washington

22-year-old Charles Nijel Wilson II of Vancouver, Washington

30-year-old Matthew Allen Schrader of Johnson City, Oregon, was charged with Commercial Sexual Solicitation three separate times during this time frame for three separate incidents. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after the third arrest.

48-year-old Darrin R. Maxey of Vancouver, Washington, was charged with Commercial Sexual Solicitation two separate times during this time frame for two separate incidents. If you know or think that someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, please contact: the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline 1-800-640-5311; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1-800-843-5678 or via the Cyber Tipline: www.missingkids.org/CyberTiipline See also: NATIONAL SUPER BOWL SEX TRAFFICKING STING NETS OVER 700 SEX BUYERS AND 29 PIMPS/TRAFFICKERS _________________________________________

Sex-trafficking | Children | Health | Crime | Most Commented on





Articles for February 8, 2017 | Articles for February 9, 2017 |