15 Men Arrested in Undercover Sex Trafficking Mission

Thursday February 9, 2017
Feb-09-2017 12:20
15 Men Arrested in Undercover Sex Trafficking MissionSalem-News.com
Victims are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - During the week of January 31 to February 3, 2016, the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit conducted undercover missions to address online sex trafficking as part of the 13th National Johns Suppression Initiative.
Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will.
The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other Federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities.
The Bureau also works with community organizations like Lifeworks NW to help sex trafficking victims: LIFEWORKS NW
During this mission, investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites. 15 men contacted undercover police officers to arrange payment for sexual acts. Investigators were assisted by Portland area hotels as part of this effort.
For investigative reasons, the Sex Trafficking Unit is not sharing the specific website, application, or ad text publicly.
The 15 men who responded to the ad and came to the hotel were arrested with the misdemeanor crime of Commercial Sexual Solicitation (Oregon Revised Statute 167.008). Unless noted, all were given a criminal citation to appear in court at a later time.
The following is a list of the men arrested for Commercial Sexual Solicitation:
If you know or think that someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, please contact: the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline 1-800-640-5311; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1-800-843-5678 or via the Cyber Tipline: www.missingkids.org/CyberTiipline
See also: NATIONAL SUPER BOWL SEX TRAFFICKING STING NETS OVER 700 SEX BUYERS AND 29 PIMPS/TRAFFICKERS
