OSP Traffic Stop Reveals Fentanyl Pills and 9.9 lbs. of Meth

Photo: OSP



(MARION COUNTY, Ore.) - At approximately 12:40 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, an Oregon State Police Trooper from the Salem Area Command stopped a 2017 Nissan Rogue on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 255 for a traffic violation.

During the contact, the Trooper observed signs of criminal activity and items related to drug use.

Troopers requested and were granted consent to search the vehicle from the driver. During the consent search, Troopers seized approximately 9.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 19 suspected fentanyl pills, a digital scale, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

Troopers also located and seized a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun, with armor-piercing ammunition, which was concealed under the driver’s seat.

Detectives with the OSP Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section were assisted during the investigation by Agents with the DEA-Salem Resident Office and the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon-Portland Office.

The driver, identified as 19-year old Enrique Santos Gamboa-Martinez, from Tehachapi, CA was arrested and lodged on Federal Drug and Weapons charges.

Source: OSP

