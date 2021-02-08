SNc Channels:



Feb-07-2021 12:32

3 Ways to Live a More Minimalist Lifestyle

"Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful." -William Morris

Your boxes don't pay rent, so why do they get so much room?

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Minimalism is the art of living with only what you need. The more minimalist your routine is, the less waste you’ll have in your life. In a world where most people live in excess, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by clutter. You end up paying bills for things you don’t want or need or filling your home with things that don’t really make you happy. If you’re thinking of making your life a little simpler, then a minimalist makeover could be just what you need. Today, we’re going to look at the simplest things that you can do to leverage the power of basic living and get more out of your life. Start with Your Budget One of the biggest benefits of living a minimalist lifestyle, is that it can reduce your monthly expenses. Rather than spending a fortune on endless subscriptions and other expenses that don’t really do anything for you, you can focus on using your money the way that you choose. Look at your current incoming and outgoing expenses and ask about how they’re actually benefiting you. Could you pay off your credit card now and boost your credit so that you’re more likely to get a mortgage for that new home you want? By sorting out your cash now by taking out a personal loan now can benefit your overall financial picture in the future. Set Your Goals The good thing about minimalism, is that you can adapt it to suit your needs. There’s no rule that tells you that you have to move to a smaller home or swap your car for something more fuel efficient. You might decide that your ideal lifestyle simply means living a life that’s free from clutter. For other people, the main goal is just to learn to let go of the things they’re hoarding for no reason. Start your path to success by writing down a few key goals that you’d like to achieve by adjusting your life in this new way. This will help you to figure out creative ways to accomplish the things that matter most to you. Remember, you can also come back and change your goals, or update your targets as you learn more about the minimalist lifestyle. Ask Yourself the Hard Questions Finally, if you really want to survive as a minimalist person, then you need to learn how to separate the things you need, from the things that are just taking up time and money in your life. This is one of the toughest steps that you’ll need to take as you’re making progress towards your goals, but it’s also among the most valuable. If you can’t decide whether or not you should be throwing an item away or keeping it when you’re sorting through your bedroom, ask yourself some simple questions to help you make that choice. For instance, what do you use the item for? And, how often do you use it? If you haven’t retrieved it from your closet in the last year, then it’s probably not worth the storage space. With just a small amount of planning, you can feel more comfortable in your own space- and you'll be proud of it too! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

