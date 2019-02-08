SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-07-2019 14:39 TweetFollow @OregonNews DIY: From Home Brewing to Home Steeping An astonishing one in 20 Americans has picked up vaping.

Image: brokedick.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Many people have made the switch from smoking cigarettes to vaping. Why? Because vaping has presented itself as a safer alternative. Not only does it give smokers a way to get their fix without smelling like an ashtray, but it also has lots of flavors to choose from. In fact, many people who vape have taken the route of making their own e-juice. If you are thinking about making the switch from smoking to vaping, you should definitely consider the advantages of making your own e-juice. It can save you money, and it's much easier than a lot of people think. If you're a drinker, you may want to consider brewing your own beer, as well. Did you know it's completely legal in all 50 U.S. states to brew beer from the comfort of your own home? Brewing beer is another way to take advantage of different flavors, and you have full control over the ingredients used to make the beer. Let's take a quick look at home brewing beer versus home steeping e-juice. Both have quite a few similarities, but both have their differences, too. A look at the equipment needed to brew beer versus making your own e-juice will give you a clear picture of just how different the two really are. History of Home Brewing Beer People have been brewing beer for a very long time. According to studies, home brewing beer has been around since at least 5000 B.C. Even though people have been making their own beer for thousands of years, it didn't become legal in the United States to home brew beer until 2013. Home brewing quickly caught on as a major trend, and by 2017, 1.1 million people in the U.S. were brewing their own beer. Of those people, 40 percent of them started brewing beer during the past four years. History of Home Steeping E-Juice You may think that vaping has only been a trend for the past few years, but the practice's roots actually date back to the times of ancient Egypt and India. Still, the first successful e-cigarette was not released until 2003. Since then, an astonishing one in 20 Americans has picked up vaping. Home Brewing Beer Versus Home Steeping E-Juice The methods used for home brewing beer and home steeping vape juice are very different. Home brewing beer involves boiling and fermenting by volume. For home steeping e-juice, you have to mix by weight. One similarity, however, can be seen among the number of ingredients used to brew beer and steep e-juice. Both require only a few ingredients. To home brew beer, you will need malt extract, hops, yeast, and water. For DIY vape juice, you'll need propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and flavoring. For home brewing beer, you'll need 13 different pieces of equipment. For home steeping e-juice, on the other hand, you'll need only six. If you would like to learn more about home brewing beer and home steeping e-juice, check out the DIY: Home Brewing vs. Vape Juice infographic (below). Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Business | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for February 6, 2019 | Articles for February 7, 2019 |