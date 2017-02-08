Governor's Advisory Committee on Motorcycle Safety to meet Feb. 16

Oregon leads the nation for best practices in motorcycle rider licensing and training practices.



Photo by Bonnie King Salem-News.com



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Governor’s Advisory Committee on Motorcycle Safety will meet at 4 p.m., February 16 at 4040 Fairview Industrial Dr. SE, Alsea Conference Room, in Salem.

The agenda includes discussion of Oregon legislative bills related to motorcyclists, reports from liaison organizations, committee discussion of website content, officer elections and more. The meeting agenda, including links to legislative bills that may be considered by the committee, is available HERE online.

The Governor’s Advisory Committee on Motorcycle Safety is charged with the responsibility to advise the Governor and ODOT’s Transportation Safety Division regarding motorcycle safety.

The committee reviews, proposes, and makes recommendations concerning motorcycle-safely related legislation as well as serving as a public forum for motorcyclists and promoting motorcycle safety to the public. The next meeting is scheduled for March 16 in Salem.

Meetings of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Motorcycle Safety are open to the public. Accommodations will be provided to persons with disabilities. To request an accommodation, please call (503) 986-4188 (statewide relay: 711).

_________________________________________