4 Common Myths about Criminal Law

(SALEM, Ore.) - Some of the most popular television shows out there are based on true crime events. Most of these shows will have a mix of real and pretend in their storylines. Some people make the mistake of thinking that all of the things they see on these type of shows is factual. As any legal professional at www.aerlawgroup.com will tell you, they get clients on a daily basis who have a variety of misconceptions about the justice system and their rights. Below are some of the most common misconceptions people have about the criminal justice system. Fingerprints and DNA are a Must for a Conviction to Stick

Among the most common misconceptions that people have about the criminal justice system is that in order for a conviction to be obtained in regards to a violent crime there will need to be DNA and fingerprints. There are a few cases where a lack of this type of evidence has resulted in a no conviction, but this is definitely the exception to the rule. Usually, having strong circumstantial evidence is enough for a person to be convicted of a violent crime. The best way to find out what constitutes circumstantial evidence, you will have to take the time to speak with a knowledgeable lawyer. Self-Representation is a Good Idea

The next misconception that some people have regarding criminal cases is that they can represent themselves. There are a variety of things that a person will have to know in order to have success in self representation. Failure to completely comprehend the charges you are facing is a recipe for disaster and may end up making matters a lot worse. Rather than having to deal with the fallout of trying to represent yourself, you will have to find the right lawyer to lend you have. The rule of law is quite complex, which is why having the right legal help is a must. You probably don’t have legal experience, which can lead to a number of negative consequences if you represent yourself. Going in for a number of consultations will allow you to find the right lawyer to take your case. Picking a Lawyer Requires Little Effort

Another very common misconception that some people have about criminal law is that choosing a lawyer is a non-issue. If you fail to take your time and research the various lawyers at your disposal, you run the risk of not being able to get the right one hired. The best thing that you can do when trying to select the right lawyer is to go in for some consultations. Before going in to meet with lawyers, you will have to take the time to write down some questions to ask. With a list of questions, you will be able to leave no stone unturned when it comes to finding the right lawyer. You need to find out about the previous experience a lawyer has before using them. Ideally, you will want to use a lawyer that has a great deal of experience handling cases similar to yours. Investing time in attending a few consultations will help you make this important decision with ease. Your Lawyer Needs to Know All of the Details of Your Case

Some people think that they can hide certain details about their case, but this is always a bad idea. Unless your lawyer has all of the details of your case, they will be unable to help you build an adequate defense. You need to be forthright with your lawyer so they can help you beat the charges against you. The lawyer will be able to use the resources at their disposal, like a private investigator, to build a case in your defense. Taking the time to get all of your ducks in a row is a must when trying to beat a criminal conviction. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

