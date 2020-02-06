SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Feb-04-2020 19:04 TweetFollow @OregonNews How to Sleep Soundly and Naturally Every Night Optimize your sleep without using tech or supplements



(SALEM, Ore.) - Getting enough quality sleep is a vital component of everyone’s daily life, contributing massively to health and well-being among humans. Research has shown that adults generally need around 7-8 hours sleep per night in order to be able to perform at their best the following day. The period spent sleeping gives the body the opportunity to repair itself from the rigors of each day and helps to stave off many other medical conditions. Sleep deprivation has been proven to increase the risk of dementia, impact negatively on heart health, contribute to mental health issues and much more. There are a plethora of technology products and supplements available which are designed to improve sleep, but many people prefer sticking to more natural solutions to get better rest. Read on as we look at some of the most popular natural ways you can try to improve your chances of getting a good night’s sleep. Don’t drink caffeine late in the day More than three-quarters of people in the United States consume caffeine on regular basis, with coffee being the most popular way they do this. Numerous studies have shown that caffeine can disrupt your sleep up to six hours after consumption, meaning that drinking coffee in the evening is a no-no if you want a good night’s sleep. Some sleep experts have taken things a step further by recommending avoiding any caffeine intake after lunchtime. Green tea and black tea contain much less caffeine than coffee and are great alternatives if you are looking to reduce your intake. If you drink coffee in large quantities, try replacing the majority of your intake with water during the course of the day for a truly heathier substitute. Design the perfect bedroom space People who get the optimum amount of sleep each night effectively spend a third of their life in their bedroom. On this basis, it makes perfect sense to make your bedroom a welcoming and comforting place to be, with the mattress you sleep on undoubtedly the focal point. Investing in a good quality mattress is money well spent, whether you are in the market for soft mattresses or firm, and it gives you the best opportunity to get the requisite amount of rest. Lighting, furniture, carpets and soft furnishings are also good investments, helping to create an ambience that maximises your chances of sleeping well. To crown the perfect bedroom environment, make sure that the temperature is set between 15-19 degrees in order to facilitate a good night’s sleep. Avoid alcohol before going to bed Many people are under the misapprehension that drinking alcohol helps you to sleep better, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Studies have shown that while alcohol consumption can help people fall asleep quicker, it contributes to reducing rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Over the course of the night alcohol can be extremely disruptive to sleep and has been proven to contribute to many other health issues. Insomniacs often use alcohol as a way to get to sleep more quickly, but it is not a solution to the underlying issues that cause the condition. Alcohol consumption before bed increases the risk of sleepwalking, talking in your sleep and can cause significant memory loss. Researchers extol the virtues of cherry juice There is a growing body of research evidence that suggests drinking tart cherry juice can have a positive impact on a person’s sleep. Tart cherries contain tryptophan and anthocyanins, two compounds that help the body create melatonin and enhance its effects. Melatonin is a hormone responsible for sleepiness and its presence contributes greatly to someone getting a good night’s sleep. One particular study compared sleep patterns between people who drunk 480ml of tart cherry juice against others consuming the same amount of a placebo juice over a two-week period. It was found that the cherry juice increased sleep time by an average of 85 minutes, highlighting the positive impact it can have on a person’s resting hours. Create an optimum sleep schedule One of the best natural ways to optimize your sleep is to create a sleep schedule that you stick to rigidly throughout the year. Start by establishing how much sleep you need to wake up feeling reinvigorated and then set a bedtime that fits in with this. Before you go to bed do some gentle stretches, take a warm bath or relax with a book to train your mind and body that sleep time is on its way. When you have established your routine, you will become used to feeling tired in the run-up to bedtime and that will make it much easier to fall asleep. Make sure that you adhere to the schedule every day, as even a one hour lie-in at the weekend can play havoc with your routine over the following days. Conclusion If you want to improve the quality of your sleep it is certainly possible to do this using natural methods. Creating the perfect bedroom environment is the key, thus providing you with a space that is optimized for relaxation. Sticking to a schedule will improve your sleep in the long term, while cutting down caffeine and alcohol intake will also help. To top things off, introduce tart cherry into your diet and you’ll be on your way to getting quality sleep on a daily basis. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for February 4, 2020 | Articles for February 5, 2020