$6.7 Million Bail for Corvallis Man Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

Saturday February 2, 2019
Feb-02-2019 00:26
$6.7 Million Bail for Corvallis Man Charged with Multiple Sex CrimesSalem-News.com
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781
(CORVALLIS, Ore. ) - Corvallis Police Department Officers arrested 30-year-old Edd Lahar, of Corvallis, on multiple sex related charges January 31st.
The investigation began on January 30th, 2019, when information was brought forth to the Police Department that Lahar had sexually explicit images involving a child on a cell phone.
During the investigation, which included serving a search warrant at Lahar’s residence, additional evidence uncovered numerous incidents of sex crimes against Lahar’s infant female child.
Lahar was arrested on charges of:
Lahar was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail where he was lodged with a bail amount of $6,699,500. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781.
