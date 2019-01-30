$6.7 Million Bail for Corvallis Man Charged with Multiple Sex Crimes

30-year-old Edd Lahar, of Corvallis, was arrested on multiple sex related charges January 31, 2019.



(CORVALLIS, Ore. ) - Corvallis Police Department Officers arrested 30-year-old Edd Lahar, of Corvallis, on multiple sex related charges January 31st.

The investigation began on January 30th, 2019, when information was brought forth to the Police Department that Lahar had sexually explicit images involving a child on a cell phone.

During the investigation, which included serving a search warrant at Lahar’s residence, additional evidence uncovered numerous incidents of sex crimes against Lahar’s infant female child.

Lahar was arrested on charges of:

Rape I (3 counts)

Sodomy I

Sexual Abuse I (7 counts)

Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct (15 counts)

Encouraging Child Sex Abuse I (15 counts)

Incest (7 counts)

Possession of Materials Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct of a Child I (15 counts)

Encouraging Child Sex Abuse II (15 counts)

Sexual Misconduct (7 counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor (7 counts)

Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor (7 counts)

Lahar was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail where he was lodged with a bail amount of $6,699,500. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781.

