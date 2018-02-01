Soldier Killed in Accidental Shooting at Camp Rilea

|
Thursday February 1, 2018
|
|
Soldier Killed in Accidental Shooting at Camp RileaSalem-News.com
Next of kin have yet to be notified.
(CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore.) - Members of a regular US Army unit conducting training at Camp Rilea reported a gunshot discharge in the housing area yesterday at approximately 6:30 pm at Camp Rilea.
Clatsop County Sheriff's Office was notified, and is investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting.
A soldier, whose identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased by doctors at the Emergency Room at Columbia Memorial Hospital, where the soldier had been transported.
Camp Rilea is the primary training facility for the Oregon National Guard. Both federal and state authorities share joint jurisdiction over the base and incidents that occur there.
Source: Clatsop Co. Sheriff's Office
