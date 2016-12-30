Nighttime Salem Warming Center To be Activated Sunday

|
Friday December 30, 2016
|
|
Dec-30-2016 17:02
Nighttime Salem Warming Center To be Activated SundaySalem-News.com
Volunteers Needed!
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Community Action Agency will activate a Warming Center Sunday, January 1 at: 625 Marion Street NE.
The Warming Center will be activated for four consecutive nights from Sunday, January 1 through Wednesday, January 4. The center will be open each night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the next morning. Warm liquids (decaf coffee, tea, and bullion) will be served on site.
The Community Action Agency needs volunteers to support the warming center each evening. Click here to register at http://signup.com/go/pNuY9A.
The site will have three shifts as follows:
Shift 1: 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Salem shelters:
For more information contact Amy Schroeder at Community Action Agency at: amy.schroeder@mwvcaa.org or at 503-585-6232.
_________________________________________
