Nighttime Salem Warming Center To be Activated Sunday

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Community Action Agency will activate a Warming Center Sunday, January 1 at: 625 Marion Street NE.

The Warming Center will be activated for four consecutive nights from Sunday, January 1 through Wednesday, January 4. The center will be open each night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. the next morning. Warm liquids (decaf coffee, tea, and bullion) will be served on site.

The Community Action Agency needs volunteers to support the warming center each evening. Click here to register at http://signup.com/go/pNuY9A.

The site will have three shifts as follows: Shift 1: 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Shift 2: 11:15 p.m. - 3:30 a.m.

Shift 3: 3:15 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Salem shelters:

Community Action Agency

Warming Center Sunday, opens January 1 at: 625 Marion Street NE.

will also open Sunday at 8.p.m.

770 Commercial Street NE. Call 503-967-6388 to volunteer.

1901 Front Street NE. Phone: 503-585-6688

Shelter has limited availability (recommended to call beforehand).

can be utilized as warming locations while open.

For more information contact Amy Schroeder at Community Action Agency at: amy.schroeder@mwvcaa.org or at 503-585-6232.

