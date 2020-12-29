SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Dec-29-2020 00:21 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Reports Total COVID Death Toll of 1,433 There are 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,433, the Oregon Health Authority reported today. The OHA also reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 110,545. Vaccinations in Oregon OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard. Yesterday, 840 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 20,298. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities. The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting on Saturday, Jan. 2. COVID-19 hospitalizations There are 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 23 more than yesterday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Cases and deaths The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (69), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (80), Multnomah (121), Polk (32), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (305) and Yamhill (14). NOTE: Due to a lab processing error, 20 cases were attributed to Douglas County last week. Those cases have been removed from today’s Douglas County cumulative total. Oregon’s 1,428th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,429th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Medford.

Oregon’s 1,430th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend.

Oregon’s 1,431st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend.

Oregon’s 1432nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend.

Oregon’s 1,433rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Stay Informed about COVID-19: OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/CORONAVIRUS: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) UNITED STATES RESPONSE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. GLOBAL RESPONSE: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. HOSPITAL CAPACITY INFO Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for December 28, 2020 | Articles for December 29, 2020 |