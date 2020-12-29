Oregon Reports Total COVID Death Toll of 1,433

|
Tuesday December 29, 2020
|
Dec-29-2020 00:21
Oregon Reports Total COVID Death Toll of 1,433Salem-News.com
There are 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,433, the Oregon Health Authority reported today.
The OHA also reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 110,545.
Vaccinations in OregonOHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.
Yesterday, 840 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 20,298. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting on Saturday, Jan. 2.
COVID-19 hospitalizationsThere are 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 23 more than yesterday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deathsThe new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (69), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (80), Multnomah (121), Polk (32), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (305) and Yamhill (14).
NOTE: Due to a lab processing error, 20 cases were attributed to Douglas County last week. Those cases have been removed from today’s Douglas County cumulative total.
Stay Informed about COVID-19:
Source: Oregon Health Authority
Articles for December 28, 2020 | Articles for December 29, 2020
