Portland Man Arrested After Stand-Off in Aurora

The suspect had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.







(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 1:40 p.m. an Oregon State Police Trooper attempted to contact a green Acura after it passed the Trooper driving in a reckless manner.

The vehicle attempted to elude the Trooper, then it stopped and the operator fled on foot into the residence located at 23531 Meadow Dr. Aurora.

The occupant of the home ran out of the residence and advised law enforcement the suspect was inside the residence.

Clackamas County SWAT arrived to assist and the suspect eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

60-year old Forrest Rankins of Portland was transported to the Marion County Jail were he was lodged on charges of Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering, Attempt to Elude, Burglary, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County SWAT, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Wilsonville Police Department, Molalla Police Department, Gladstone Police Department,Tigard Police Department, and Aurora Fire Department.

Source: OSP

