Portland Man Arrested After Stand-Off in Aurora

|
Saturday December 28, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-27-2019 22:02TweetFollow @OregonNews
Portland Man Arrested After Stand-Off in AuroraSalem-News.com
The suspect had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 1:40 p.m. an Oregon State Police Trooper attempted to contact a green Acura after it passed the Trooper driving in a reckless manner.
The vehicle attempted to elude the Trooper, then it stopped and the operator fled on foot into the residence located at 23531 Meadow Dr. Aurora.
The occupant of the home ran out of the residence and advised law enforcement the suspect was inside the residence.
Clackamas County SWAT arrived to assist and the suspect eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
60-year old Forrest Rankins of Portland was transported to the Marion County Jail were he was lodged on charges of Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering, Attempt to Elude, Burglary, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.
OSP was assisted by Clackamas County SWAT, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Wilsonville Police Department, Molalla Police Department, Gladstone Police Department,Tigard Police Department, and Aurora Fire Department.
Source: OSP
_________________________________________
Articles for December 27, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.