Saturday December 28, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Dec-27-2019 21:07printcomments

Healthy New Year's Resolutions for 2020

Salem-News.com

Important resources to kick off the new year!

New Year's Resolutions

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging people to consider making health one of their top priorities in 2020. To this end, OHA is launching a social media campaign to share resources to help people improve their health.

The following are six New Year’s health resolutions OHA will be sharing resources about:

  • HIV treatment and prevention
    Getting tested, accessing treatment, using condoms and having open communication with sexual partners are ways to prevent HIV. Prevention medication such as PrEP is offered to Oregon Health Plan members and is free to people without drug insurance coverage through the Ready, Set, PrEP program.
  • Save on prescription costs The Oregon Prescription Drug Program is the state’s prescription discount card program. You can enroll online, by phone at 800-913-4284, or you can download a printed application available in four languages and mail to the program.
  • Get health insurance OHP is free and you can sign up anytime. Here are three ways to apply: Apply online: Go to ONE.Oregon.gov to login or create an account. Trained community partners across the state can help you fill out an application. It's free. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov to find community partners in your area. You can download and print an application or have an application mailed to you. Request a paper application by calling OHP Customer Service at 800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY).
  • Get a flu vaccine Protect your family, co-workers, neighbors and community from the flu. Cases of flu are on the rise across Oregon, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. To find flu vaccine clinics, visit www.flu.oregon.gov and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.
  • Talk to your kids about their health Let them know that now they can take “mental health days” just as they would sick days. Under state law, students can have up to five absences excused in a three-month period.
  • Quit vaping/smoking tobacco If you or someone you know is ready to quit tobacco or vaping cannabis or nicotine, free help is available. Contact the Oregon Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or online at www.quitnow.net/oregon or in Spanish at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA or online at www.quitnow.net/oregonsp.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for December 27, 2019 | 		Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
googlec507860f6901db00.html
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy