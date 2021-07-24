SNc Channels:



Dec-22-2021 11:01 Key Disability Services in Salem Salem offers a range of support services for residents and families with disabilities.

Photo by Max Bender, Unsplash

(SALEM, Ore.) - Six Oregon nonprofits are currently seeking Gannett Foundation grants to help improve accessibility and help people with disabilities, as well as other vulnerable segments of the population, the Statesman Journal reports. Just last year, Gannett helped nonprofits fundraise over $3 million and provided over $2 million nationally in grants. With over 11% of the population under 65 in Salem diagnosed with at least one disability, according to the latest US Census Bureau data, it’s important awareness of the disability services offered locally continues to grow. Arc of Oregon (2405 Front Street NE Suite 120, Salem) Boasting over 2,000 members statewide, the Arc of Oregon is committed to improving the lives of people (and families of people) with mental retardation and other developmental disabilities. In particular, their Guardianship, Advocacy, and Planning Services program supports over 70 adults across 17 different Oregon counties by acting as health care representatives, legal guardians, and/or advocates depending on the unique needs of the individual. Additionally, Arc’s Oregon Special Needs Trust program also helps people with disabilities and their loved ones plan for the future. For example, beneficiary (self) funded accounts help people with disabilities put away money to improve their quality of life while protecting their government means-tested benefits. Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services (500 Summer Street NE E02 Salem) A division of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services (ODDS) and provides key support services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. For example, cerebral palsy is a common type of developmental disability typically involving problems with movement, coordination, and development. Out of the several types of CP, spastic cerebral palsy is the most common; it involves tight muscles and stiff jerky movements and needs to be treated with medication, therapies, or surgery. Fortunately, ODDS provides people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities with relevant information and resources, case management, employment services, self-directed support, and residential care (for children classed as medically fragile). Oregon Family Support Network (1300 Broadway St. NE, Ste 403 Salem) Oregon Family Support Network (OFSN) is an Oregon-based network of families dedicated to providing help and support to other families with children diagnosed with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. Parents can benefit from advice, knowledge, and support from other parents with lived experience of raising children with disabilities. With OFSN, parents or caregivers have two support pathways to choose from: contacting either the Family Support Specialists or the Reach Out Oregon Warmline. OFSN’s Family Support Specialists provide support to families with children under eighteen, while the Reach Out Oregon Warmline allows parents to connect to a community of fellow parents via phone, text, Zoom or video chat meetings, or online forums. Salem offers a range of support services for residents and families with disabilities. Arc of Oregon, Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services, and Oregon Family Support Network are three key services designed to help improve overall quality of life for people with disabilities. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

