Key Disability Services in Salem

|
Wednesday December 22, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-22-2021 11:01TweetFollow @OregonNews
Key Disability Services in SalemSalem-News.com
Salem offers a range of support services for residents and families with disabilities.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Six Oregon nonprofits are currently seeking Gannett Foundation grants to help improve accessibility and help people with disabilities, as well as other vulnerable segments of the population, the Statesman Journal reports.
Just last year, Gannett helped nonprofits fundraise over $3 million and provided over $2 million nationally in grants.
With over 11% of the population under 65 in Salem diagnosed with at least one disability, according to the latest US Census Bureau data, it’s important awareness of the disability services offered locally continues to grow.
Arc of Oregon (2405 Front Street NE Suite 120, Salem)Boasting over 2,000 members statewide, the Arc of Oregon is committed to improving the lives of people (and families of people) with mental retardation and other developmental disabilities.
In particular, their Guardianship, Advocacy, and Planning Services program supports over 70 adults across 17 different Oregon counties by acting as health care representatives, legal guardians, and/or advocates depending on the unique needs of the individual.
Additionally, Arc’s Oregon Special Needs Trust program also helps people with disabilities and their loved ones plan for the future. For example, beneficiary (self) funded accounts help people with disabilities put away money to improve their quality of life while protecting their government means-tested benefits.
Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services (500 Summer Street NE E02 Salem)A division of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services (ODDS) and provides key support services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. For example, cerebral palsy is a common type of developmental disability typically involving problems with movement, coordination, and development.
Out of the several types of CP, spastic cerebral palsy is the most common; it involves tight muscles and stiff jerky movements and needs to be treated with medication, therapies, or surgery.
Fortunately, ODDS provides people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities with relevant information and resources, case management, employment services, self-directed support, and residential care (for children classed as medically fragile).
Oregon Family Support Network (1300 Broadway St. NE, Ste 403 Salem)Oregon Family Support Network (OFSN) is an Oregon-based network of families dedicated to providing help and support to other families with children diagnosed with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders.
Parents can benefit from advice, knowledge, and support from other parents with lived experience of raising children with disabilities. With OFSN, parents or caregivers have two support pathways to choose from: contacting either the Family Support Specialists or the Reach Out Oregon Warmline.
OFSN’s Family Support Specialists provide support to families with children under eighteen, while the Reach Out Oregon Warmline allows parents to connect to a community of fellow parents via phone, text, Zoom or video chat meetings, or online forums.
Salem offers a range of support services for residents and families with disabilities.
Arc of Oregon, Oregon Office of Developmental Disability Services, and Oregon Family Support Network are three key services designed to help improve overall quality of life for people with disabilities.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
Articles for December 21, 2021 | Articles for December 22, 2021 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.