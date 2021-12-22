Winter Brings Possibility of Snow to Western Oregon this Weekend

|
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Dec-21-2021
Winter Brings Possibility of Snow to Western Oregon this WeekendSalem-News.com
Anyone with travel plans for Christmas Eve through next week should prepare for winter travel conditions.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today marked the first day of winter, and the forecast is looking increasingly wintry for southwest Washington and northwest Oregon as we head into the Christmas weekend and next week.
While the details remain uncertain, confidence is increasing that a prolonged period of below normal temperatures will begin this weekend, lasting well into the next week.
Meanwhile, occasional precipitation will continue as weather disturbances move onshore.
The combination of cold temperatures and occasional precipitation raises the possibility of snow and ice for the lowlands as early as Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Latest indications suggest the air mass will turn even colder next week, with forecast models suggesting a high probability of accumulating snow reaching the lowest elevations of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, including the Interstate 5 and 84 corridors.
Finer details such as the timing of any snow threats, or snow accumulations from any particular system, are impossible to know at this point.
The more important message at this time is that anyone with travel plans for Christmas Eve through next week should be prepared for winter travel conditions and be prepared for delays. Even more so, routinely check the forecast for the latest changes and updates.
Be sure to check weather.gov for the latest forecast information, and tripcheck.com for road conditions.
Source: Weather.gov; Tripcheck.com; accuweather.com
