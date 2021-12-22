Sen. Manchin Dooms Build Better Act's Passage Including Climate Provisions

|
Wednesday December 22, 2021
|
|
Dec-21-2021 19:18TweetFollow @OregonNews
Sen. Manchin Dooms Build Better Act's Passage Including Climate ProvisionsRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
He objected to parts of the BBB Act that the oil and gas industry opposed.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - On Fox News Sunday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he could not support President Biden’s $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act, including a $555 billion package of tax credits, grants and other policies aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions, thereby all but dooming its passage.
It seems appropriate that Manchin chose Fox News — the GOP propaganda machine — to make his announcement.
Remember, earlier this year Manchin had succeeded in killing a key piece of the climate proposal — a $150 billion plan to push power companies toward cleaner energy.
He had also objected to parts of the Build Back Better Act that the oil and gas industry opposed, including measures designed to reduce methane emissions, promote electric cars, and ban new drilling in our offshore waters.
Remember also that Manchin earns millions from his family’s waste coal business.
President Biden and Democrats are angry, Republicans cheered, while the Earth continues to sizzle...
_________________________________________
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
