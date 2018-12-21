SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Dec-21-2018 17:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews How Expats Are Revolutionizing Business E-commerce platforms offer business solutions for high volume sales



(SALEM, Ore.) - Today we live in a digital world where nearly everything is on the internet. This has led to the rise of e-commerce which has become the motto for success in today's time. E-commerce is an industry that shows no signs of decline. Be it a local merchant or an expat, people who have realized the power and potential of this industry are reaping its benefits to the full. In order to grow and run their business, they have to rely on a certain type of software or platform. Shopify and Bigcommerce are the two main contenders in the world of e-commerce. They both are platforms that offer multiple facilities, robust features, responsive design, customer support, and a user-friendly platform. Both these platforms offer business solutions for high volume sales so it would be fair to compare them both in depth. Bigcommerce enterprise vs Shopify Plus, here we go! Less customization & Development work BigCommerce and Shopify Plus both require less customization and development work compared to other custom-built platforms as they both are hosted software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. But from here the differences start. Over the years Shopify plus has become popular in the market for enterprise-level merchants who have started to choose Shopify plus over BigCommerce. It is important to note that Shopify Plus and BigCommerce started at the same level. But over time Shopify became more dominant and popular in the market. Currently, there are over 600,000 stores of Shopify in more than 175 countries compared to 100,000 stores of Bigcommerce in 150 countries. It could be said that popularity does not do justice in comparing the two for their potential. The sales of Shopify Plus have exceeded $60 billion in revenue generation whereas that of BigCommerce has only reached $9 billion. Furthermore, according to the website of BigCommerce, it provides 28% annual growth for its merchants. On the other hand, Shopify Plus provides 126% yearly growth for its merchants. Mark Goetze co-founder, motion RC said “Shopify Plus doesn’t just reskin its control panel, it adds valuable functionality. The unified global search is really powerful and lets me search products, orders, customers, and collections all from one location. I also love dashboards and, since analytics are the lifeblood of running a back-end, I really like the new LiveView dash that lets me visualize my store’s performance in real-time.” BigCommerce - is bigger always better? When it comes to analyzing big commerce enterprise vs. Shopify plus, there is one thing no one can deny. That is the fact that BigCommerce is currently one of the most extensively acknowledged cloud-based software platforms in the world and has been serving prominent and major clients including Martha Stewart, Gibson and Payless Shoesource and Toyota. Which make it seem like it is the best solution for businesses. There are many advantages provided by BigCommerce. But it is unfortunate that there are many major drawbacks including: Little security

Only heavy version available

Confusing functions such as the theme editor

Lack of scalability

Additional fees and costs and expensive facilities. Scalability Regarding big commerce enterprise vs. Shopify plus, the most important and major differences can be seen in scalability which is the measure of the degree to which a platform helps its merchants grow and excel. Clients of BigCommerce can expect annual growth of 28% whereas merchants of Shopify Plus can expect 126% year-over-year growth which is 5 times greater than BigCommerce clients. Robin H. Smith co-founder, vlomnisaid, “Shopify Plus has a distinct advantage. It allows brands and their partners to customize extremely complex business scenarios with custom development. BigCommerce doesn’t handle the complexity of larger, more sophisticated merchants as well.” Storefront Response Time and Page speed According to the data taken from BigCommerce and Shopify’s official status page, the Storefront Response Time for Shopify is 45ms, and that of BigCommerce clocks is 179ms. In other words, the responsiveness of the average web page of BigCommerce is four times slower than that of Shopify. The page speed is a very important feature for engaging clients and increasing click-through rates. In addition to this, the checkouts of Shopify are 40% faster than BigCommerce. During flash sales and major sales events, there is a great increase in traffic and the number of checkouts made which Shopify can handle easily. This is why clients like GE, red bull and budweiser choose Shopify Plus over BigCommerce. Greg Merrellco-founder of simplistic said “Shopify Plus is the only platform we trust to handle the massive spikes in traffic and transactions that come from ‘Good Morning America’, ‘The View’, and other nationally televised flash sales. With over a thousand successful flash sales, we can unequivocally recommend Shopify Plus for all of your high-traffic needs.” Customization The customization features offered by Shopify are not only easy to use and understand but are also effective and robust. They allow the user to make changes and upgrades on the go without additional expenses. Finally! People with a limited budget can look into both BigCommerce and Shopify Plus because they both offer flexible pricing packages. However, Shopify Plus is currently leading in the market as seen by recent sales statistics. It is important for Expats to study and understand all the available e-commerce solutions before making a final decision because this decision can break or make your position in the market as a successful enterprise. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Business | Technology | Most Commented on





Articles for December 20, 2018 | Articles for December 21, 2018 |