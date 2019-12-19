Reward Offered in Jennifer Black Homicide Investigation

Jennifer Black was killed in a shooting Aug. 18th, 2019.

Photo: Salem Police Department



(SALEM, Ore.) - About 1:30 a.m. August 18th of this year, Salem Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Pine Street Pub, located at 460 Pine Street Northeast in Salem.

On arrival, police and medical personnel located two gunshot victims and aided them until they were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

40-year-old Jennifer Anne Black, of Salem, died as a result of the shooting; an unnamed 37-year-old male survived his injuries.

Black was a mother of two. The Pine Street Pub was reportedly near her home, and she often met her friends there.

"She was a regular, always happy with a smile on her face," bartender Marcos Flores told KGW.

"You wouldn’t expect either of them to get shot. They’re really nice people. They don’t ever hurt anyone. They’re never getting into altercations with anyone else so it’s kind of hard to believe."

At this point in the investigation, there is no suspect information.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357) with information, today.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit Crimestoppersoforegon.com

