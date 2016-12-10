11 Men Arrested in Undercover Sex Trafficking Mission in Early December

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
11 Men Arrested in Undercover Sex Trafficking Mission in Early DecemberSalem-News.com
The men responded to an undercover online ad.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - During the week of December 5 to December 10, 2016, the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit conducted an undercover mission to address online sex trafficking.
Investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites. 11 men contacted undercover police officers to arrange payment for sexual acts. Investigators were assisted by a Portland hotel as part of this effort.
For investigative reasons, the Sex Trafficking Unit is not sharing the specific website, application or ad text publicly.
The 11 men who responded to the ad and came to the hotel were arrested for the misdemeanor crime of Commercial Sexual Solicitation (Oregon Revised Statute 167.008).
The following is a list of the men arrested:
Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse.
The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other Federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities.
If you know or think that someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, please contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline 1-800-640-5311; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 1-800-843-5678 or via the Cyber Tipline: missingkids.org/CyberTipline
Source: Portland Police Bureau
