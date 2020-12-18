SNc Channels:



Dec-17-2020 16:25 TweetFollow @OregonNews 21 More COVID Deaths in Oregon Yesterday As of 12:01 a.m. today, Oregon reports 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Image: Gratisography, Pexels

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,283, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Also, there are 1,339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 according to the OHA, bringing the state total to 98,936. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 551, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday. The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Cases and Deaths The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (173), Clatsop (3), Columbia (18), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (12), Gilliam (3), Hood River (23), Jackson (82), Jefferson (10), Josephine (24), Klamath (19), Lane (74), Lincoln (8), Linn (60), Malheur (13), Marion (148), Morrow (5), Multnomah (250), Polk (20), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (34), Union (13), Wasco (9), Washington (218), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27). Oregon’s 1,263rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Dec. 14 at her residence.

Oregon’s 1,264th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,265th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died Dec. 12 at his residence.

Oregon’s 1,266th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 30 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,267th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.

Oregon’s 1,268th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at her residence.

Oregon’s 1,269th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died Dec. 16 at Salem Hospital.

Oregon’s 1,270th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died Nov. 29 at his residence.

Oregon’s 1,271st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,272nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,273rd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 12 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,274th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,275th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Dec. 7 at her residence.

Oregon’s 1,276th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 11 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,277th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 8 at his residence.

Oregon’s 1,278th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,279th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Dec. 6. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,280th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 10 at her residence.

Oregon’s 1,281st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,282nd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Oregon’s 1,283rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.

Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis. Stay Informed about COVID-19: OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/CORONAVIRUS: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) UNITED STATES RESPONSE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. GLOBAL RESPONSE: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. Source(s): Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

