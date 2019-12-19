Orrin Hatch's Legacy Reveals Shameful Protection of Pharmaceutical Industry

|
Thursday December 19, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-17-2019 12:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
Orrin Hatch's Legacy Reveals Shameful Protection of Pharmaceutical IndustryMarianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com Investigative Reporter
Orrin Hatch, retired US Senator (UT) legacy will be as the evilest purveyor of addiction and death in the U.S.
(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - "During my Senate service, I fought diligently to combat the deadly opioid epidemic. Yet much work remains to be done," said Orrin G. Hatch, Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation.
No, Mr. Hatch. As a US Senator from Utah and the Chairman of the US Senate Finance Committee, you sealed a report investigating the opioid epidemic killing and addicting in the hundreds of thousands. That will be your legacy for your family to live with -- as a disgraced elected official and Mormon.
Hatch was a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in 2012 when an investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic was launched naming several pharmaceutical companies -- including the infamous Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin as well as the American Pain Foundation, the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the American Pain Society and several physicians.
Two of the physicians named in the investigation were Perry Fine, MD (photo shown in this article of Hatch and Fine) and Lynn Webster, MD both from Utah.
I am calling for Hatch to be charged with obstruction of justice and named as a defendant in the many lawsuits filed throughout the country against pharmaceutical companies such as Purdue Pharma.
My call for Orrin Hatch to be brought into legal action is based on the following information as regards the investigation into the prescription opioid epidemic addicting and killing in the hundreds of thousands:
Former US Senator Hatch arbitrarily sealed the completed report investigating the prescription opioid epidemic devastating every state in the country after it was submitted for publication by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee when Hatch became Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Hatch’s friend, Lynn R. Webster, MD (named in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee investigation report sealed by Hatch) had his pain clinic raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) several years ago after a rash of deaths under Webster’s care.
The DEA conducted a four-year investigation into the deaths of patients at Webster’s pain clinic. The agents documented that an entire file cabinet was labeled “deceased patients”. Shortly before Webster was to be charged for the deaths in his clinic, the investigation was halted.
If any attorneys general or private law firms filing lawsuits throughout the country would like information into why charges were dropped, I am providing you with US Attorney John Huber of Utah’s email address. It is john.huber@usdoj.gov
Webster settled individual lawsuits initiated by deceased patients families out of court and it was reported that he can no longer prescribe prescription opioids or operate a pain clinic. Webster has now reinvented himself as pharma’s golden “recreational drug use clinical trial researcher” and is an "expert" testifying in front of the FDA.
This was recently promoted by Hatch's Foundation on December 10 possibly in the hopes of recouping Hatch's reputation and leaving him with a sterling legacy contrary to his criminal act:
Bill Cosby, America's dad, is sitting in a prison cell at age 82 having been convicted of sexual assault. Orrin Hatch sealed and possibly destroyed a US Senate Finance Committee report on an investigation into the opioid epidemic devastating hundreds of thousands of American lives.
Hatch is 85 years old and may be good company for Cosby in a prison cell for his crimes contributing to a modern day Holocaust.
My published articles on Hatch:
_________________________________________
Articles for December 16, 2019 | Articles for December 17, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.