One Person Killed in Crash Near Woodburn

Several passersby's stopped to render aid



Fatal crash on Interstate 5, near Woodburn.

Photo: Woodburn Police



(WOODBURN, Ore.) - Officers from the Woodburn Police Department were flagged down by several citizens at about 11:40 a.m. today, regarding a motor vehicle accident on I-5.

METCOM 911 also received calls stating a semi truck and SUV were involved in a crash near the Woodburn interchange overpass.

Officers responded and found the adult male driver of the SUV was deceased and a female passenger was seriously injured. The female had to be extracted by the Woodburn Fire District.

Two other passengers were treated at the scene, but refused medical transport. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Several passersby's stopped to render aid, including off-duty Captain Michael Brown from Camas-Washougal Fire Department and Dr. Matthew Barrett from Providence Medical Center.

Freeway traffic was shut down to one lane. OSP and members of the crash team responded and took over the investigation.

Source: Woodburn Police

