One Person Killed in Crash Near Woodburn

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Dec-17-2016 16:30TweetFollow @OregonNews
One Person Killed in Crash Near WoodburnSalem-News.com Traffic
Several passersby's stopped to render aid
(WOODBURN, Ore.) - Officers from the Woodburn Police Department were flagged down by several citizens at about 11:40 a.m. today, regarding a motor vehicle accident on I-5.
METCOM 911 also received calls stating a semi truck and SUV were involved in a crash near the Woodburn interchange overpass.
Officers responded and found the adult male driver of the SUV was deceased and a female passenger was seriously injured. The female had to be extracted by the Woodburn Fire District.
Two other passengers were treated at the scene, but refused medical transport. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Several passersby's stopped to render aid, including off-duty Captain Michael Brown from Camas-Washougal Fire Department and Dr. Matthew Barrett from Providence Medical Center.
Freeway traffic was shut down to one lane. OSP and members of the crash team responded and took over the investigation.
Source: Woodburn Police
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Fatal | Accident | Traffic | Oregon | Most Commented on
Articles for December 16, 2016 | Articles for December 17, 2016 | Articles for December 18, 2016
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2016 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
rod myers cpl usmc December 18, 2016 5:48 pm (Pacific time)
I was stationd at mcas tustin from 1971=1973 and saw jp5 jet fuel that was contamanated burned off on the base the sky was black with smoke'[Return to Top]
©2016 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.