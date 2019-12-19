SNc Channels:



Oregonians have 35 more Hours to Sign up for Subsidized Health Insurance The sign-up period to buy insurance for 2020 has been extended.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The sign-up period to buy health insurance for 2020 has been extended. People who do not qualify for the Oregon health plan or get insurance through their employer now have until Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST to apply for a subsidy and choose a health plan at HealthCare.gov. After Tuesday night’s deadline, people will be able to buy health insurance only when they lose access to other coverage or have a major life change, like adding a child to their family. “It’s still a tight deadline, but it’s an extra chance to get coverage and help paying for it,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. The Marketplace is a part of state government that helps connect Oregonians to coverage. It partners with HealthCare.gov, the website where people apply for federal subsidies. Speed up your enrollment by getting an estimate of the size of your subsidy first, and review health plan options to see which one might fit in your budget. Do that at OregonHealthCare.gov/windowshop. Follow the site instructions to continue to the official application at HealthCare.gov. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden had called publicly for the extension. “Healthcare.gov crashed just hours before the Dec. 15 deadline to buy health insurance, putting at risk the opportunity for Americans to sign up for coverage they and their loved ones need,” Sen. Wyden said. “I am glad my call yesterday was heeded and the Trump administration has restored the site and extended the open enrollment deadline. I encourage all those who weren’t able to enroll in health care coverage for 2020 to take advantage of the new deadline and visit Healthcare.gov by midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 17.” For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov. Source: Oregon Dept. of Consumer & Business Services _________________________________________

