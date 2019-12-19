SNc Channels:



Dec-16-2019 19:37

Why are Online Coupon Sites Becoming More Popular?

The pros & cons of promotional offers in the form of online coupons and discounts



(SALEM, Ore.) - Online shopping is becoming increasingly popular, as it allows customers to save significantly. Sellers offer more favorable prices, as they get rid of the need to pay for the rental of premises, utilities, training, and maintenance of personnel. The margin on goods and services is lower and it attracts consumers. However, not only a reasonable price attracts shoppers but also the opportunity to get additional benefits. Online shopping will be more profitable if you use the auction offers. This is an affordable way to receive discounts on orders, free delivery, useful information about sales, promotions and special offers. Key benefits: free distribution and ease of use. Online coupons for discounts are posted on the pages of online stores and services, you will find the latest offers on Rabato platform. Types of Discount Coupons Online coupons are an effective marketing tool that online stores are actively using to increase the demand for their products. Whether promotional offers in the form of coupons and discounts really beneficial, what their pros and cons are — questions, the answers to which are useful for any buyer to know. Discount coupons

This type of coupon is interesting for buyers who want to purchase certain products. With it, you can reduce the cost of goods by an average of 10-20%. Discount coupons can be found on special sites, in advertising mailings, on the magazines and newspapers pages, received from promoters. They are provided by the online stores themselves: when purchasing goods for a certain amount, as part of the campaigns. Pros: With the help of a discount coupon, the customer receives the desired product at a reduced cost. Cons: Such coupons often provoke the purchase of products that are absolutely unnecessary to the buyer. The size of the discount can be set by the online store in the price of the goods.

Certificate of purchase

Coupon certificate can be purchased on special sites and paid using a bank card, cell phone or virtual money. The most convenient services cover a wide variety of products and services — from visiting a restaurant to buying household appliances. There are also specialized systems selling discounts on clothes, furniture, etc. Pros: The cost of the coupon may be 50-90% lower than the real value of the goods. Once having paid for the certificate, the buyer receives the goods for free or only pays for its delivery. You can use the coupon online, specifying its details on the website of the online store. Certificates are offered not only for goods but also for a variety of services: visiting a medical center, cleaning an apartment and more. Cons: The use of the certificate may be limited. For example, a coupon for visiting a beauty salon may include only certain hours that are not convenient for the client. Or you can only buy 36 jeans size, while the 38 is needed.

Coupons for the members

A person can accidentally or specifically sign up in a community that will send discount coupons to the email address. Pros: This is convenient, as a community member does not pay for coupons, and does not have to specifically look for them. It’s everyone’s personal choice to use bonuses or not to use them. Cons: Bright advertising offers can provoke unnecessary expenses. Getting a discount coupon, it is worth comparing the prices in an online store with the offers in other online outlets, as well as asking about the delivery cost.

"Free" products

There are coupons that let you get a certain product for free. Such certificates can be issued as part of a promotion, customer acquisition. Pros: The customer does not pay for the goods or coupons. Cons: Free products are often completely unnecessary; a person pays for their delivery in vain. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

