Dec-16-2017 22:20 4 Things You Need to Remember If You Are Pulled Over For a DUI Driving is a privilege, and must be treated as such.

Image: Drive-Safely.net

(SAN DIEGO, Calif.) - Driving a vehicle is something most people do on a daily basis. The longer you drive a car, the more apt you are to develop a false sense of security. There are times when drivers make bad decisions and in some instances these decisions will have a lot of negative consequences. Being arrested for a DUI can lead to a number of problems like a person being heavily fined and losing their driver’s license. If you ever find yourself being pulled over for suspicion of a DUI, there are a number of things you need to be aware of. The following are just a few things to remember if you find yourself in this type of situation. You Need to Find a Safe Place to Pull Over

As soon as you see those blue and red lights flashing behind you, the main concern you should have is pulling over to a safe spot. Remember, as soon as a police officer decides to stop for suspicion of a DUI, they will begin making observations to put in their report. The contents of this document will play a large role in how your DUI hearing will go. The first thing a police officer will include in their report is the manner in which you pulled over. This means if you are driving erratically and putting others in danger, it will be noted and could be used against you in court. Slowing completely down and pulling over out of the way of coming traffic is important. Exercising this kind of precaution can serve you well later down the line. Avoid Making Any Sudden Movements

You need to understand that officers are trained to be very cautious and apprehensive when approaching the vehicle of someone they have pulled over. Their training tells them to do whatever is necessary to protect themselves and the innocent people around the scene. When a police officer is walking up to your vehicle, you need to avoid making any sudden movements. The last thing you want is for the office to draw their gun on your due to a misunderstanding. By remaining calm and still until the officer approaches you, it will be easy to avoid making matters worse. Once the officer has approached your window, they will be able to inform you what they need you to do. Be As Polite As You Can

Another important thing you need to remember when being pulled over for suspicion of a DUI is to be as polite as you can. Situations like this are already stressful enough, which is why you need to comply with the requests the office makes. Being argumentative or combative will only make matters worse and may lead to even more charges being filed against you. You need to remain calm and collected due to the dangers that come with acting out in a situation like this. After the officer gets done speaking, you will be able to ask any questions that you need. Don’t Incriminate Yourself

Usually, a person who is pulled over for suspicion of a DUI will be very nervous and anxious. The last thing you need to let happen is for your nervous energy leading to you incriminating yourself.

While you will need to provide the officer with information like your insurance and driver’s license, you do not have to say anything about where you were or how much you had to drink. Anything that you say during the interaction you have with an officer will be used in court against you. About the Author: The basis of this article was provided by Vikas Bajaj, a criminal defense attorney in the San Diego area. For over 16 years, he has served the people of this area by providing them with guidance and legal representation during some of the darkest days of their life. For more information on the types of cases Vikas Bajaj handled, visit www.bajajdefense.com. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

