Oregon Reports 49 More COVID-19 Deaths

Oregon reports 883 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 49 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,469, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 883 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 402,436.

Today, 20,015 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry (Dec. 13). Of that total, 1,396 were initial doses, 1,479 were second doses and 6,925 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,137 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 13.

The seven-day running average is now 21,820 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,649,823 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 131,823 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,383,637 doses of Moderna and 250,433 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,998,751 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,727,848 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (46), Crook (17), Curry (5), Deschutes (46), Douglas (39), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (18), Lane (54), Lincoln (5), Linn (50), Malheur (4), Marion (102), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (33), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (22), Union (28), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (83), Wheeler (8) and Yamhill (40)

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19):

OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/CORONAVIRUS: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) UNITED STATES RESPONSE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. GLOBAL RESPONSE: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. HOSPITAL CAPACITY INFO

WASHINGTON: Jefferson County Public Health

Source: OHA

_________________________________________