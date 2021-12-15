Oregon Reports 49 More COVID-19 Deaths

|
Wednesday December 15, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Dec-14-2021 14:19TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Reports 49 More COVID-19 DeathsSalem-News.com
Oregon reports 883 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 49 new deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 49 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,469, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 883 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 402,436.
Today, 20,015 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry (Dec. 13). Of that total, 1,396 were initial doses, 1,479 were second doses and 6,925 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,137 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 13.
The seven-day running average is now 21,820 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,649,823 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 131,823 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,383,637 doses of Moderna and 250,433 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,998,751 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,727,848 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinationsTo learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information
INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19):
Source: OHA
_________________________________________
Articles for December 13, 2021 | Articles for December 14, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.