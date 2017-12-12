Tuesday December 12, 2017
Dec-11-2017 17:20

School Bus Crashes with All Aboard

Salem-News.com

The kids are all alright.

school bus crash
Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a school bus crash at the 11400 block of Sunnyview Rd N, Salem, Ore.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 3:30 PM, Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 11400 block of Sunnyview Rd NE regarding a traffic crash. This crash involved a school bus full of kids, all of which are ok, and a smaller ford pickup.

The investigation has determined icy road conditions to be the cause. The driver of the pickup lost control and crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.

Parents are responding to the scene to pick up their children and there are no reports of injuries. The roadway was blocked for the next hour. This particular area doesn't get much sunlight due to being covered by trees.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office would like to caution commuters when driving in the recent cold/icy conditions we have had and to consider the following:

  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
  • Drive Slowly
  • The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds.
  • Know you brakes.
  • Don't power up hills and Don't stop going down hills.
  • If necessary stay at home

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

