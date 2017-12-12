School Bus Crashes with All Aboard

|
Tuesday December 12, 2017
|
|
Dec-11-2017 17:20
School Bus Crashes with All AboardSalem-News.com
The kids are all alright.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Today at about 3:30 PM, Marion County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 11400 block of Sunnyview Rd NE regarding a traffic crash. This crash involved a school bus full of kids, all of which are ok, and a smaller ford pickup.
The investigation has determined icy road conditions to be the cause. The driver of the pickup lost control and crossed the center line and hit the bus head-on.
Parents are responding to the scene to pick up their children and there are no reports of injuries. The roadway was blocked for the next hour. This particular area doesn't get much sunlight due to being covered by trees.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office would like to caution commuters when driving in the recent cold/icy conditions we have had and to consider the following:
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
