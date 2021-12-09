SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Dec-07-2021 16:46 TweetFollow @OregonNews COVID Deaths in Oregon Continue to Mount Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people.

The COVID pandemic is taking a toll on health workers, and families alike.

Photo by Jonathan Borba, Pexels

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,299. OHP also reported 945 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 397,421 as of 12:01 a.m. today. New COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Report OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, found that 71.3% of the 4,134 reported COVID-19 cases between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 occurred in unvaccinated people. There were 1,186 breakthrough cases, accounting for 28.7% of all cases. The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 45. Twenty-eight breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 45 cases in people aged 12 to 17. To date, there have been 45,545 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties. Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is four times higher than in vaccinated people. To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.2% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81. Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 Hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 405, which is 13 fewer than yesterday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 664 total (9% availability) and 307 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,156 (7% availability). The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 21,941 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 6. Of that total, 1,435 were initial doses, 1,487 were second doses and 6,435 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 12,530 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 6. The seven-day running average is now 20,306 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 3,574,834 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 103,285 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,318,249 doses of Moderna and 246,659 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,972,366 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,695,567 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are preliminary and subject to change. Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today. As of Dec. 5, Oregon had administered 3,566,711 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty. Cases and deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (14), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (48), Crook (16), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (30), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (57), Jefferson (13), Josephine (30), Klamath (24), Lake (1), Lane (58), Lincoln (12), Linn (39), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (5), Multnomah (98), Polk (36), Sherman (2), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (23), Union (5), Wallow (2), Wasco (11), Washington (107) and Yamhill (37). Due to delayed reporting, a large volume of approximately 7,000 backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received on Dec. 3. Results were from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. As a result, test counts and case counts are higher than anticipated for Dec. 3. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,167th COVID-19 related death, a 68-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30. He had underlying conditions. He was originally reported as a 38-year-old man with unknown underlying conditions. Oregon’s 5,187th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 7 and died Aug. 15 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,188th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Sept. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,189th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 28 and died Nov. 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,190th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 25 and died Oct. 4 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,191st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 22 and died Oct. 4 at Santiam Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,192nd COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 22 and died Oct. 5 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,193rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 29 and died Oct. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,194th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 6 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,195th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 6 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,196th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,197th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 7 and died Oct. 7 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,198th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 26 and died Oct. 7 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,199th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Sept. 29 and died Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,200th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Sept. 29 and died Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,201st COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 8 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,202nd COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Oct. 4 and died Oct. 8 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,203rd COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,204th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 6 and died Oct. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,205th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive Sept. 20 and died Oct. 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,206th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 27 and died Oct. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,207th COVID-19 related death is a 42-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 5 and died Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,208th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 5 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,209th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 5 at Coquille Valley Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,210th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Aug. 30 and died Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,211th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Sept. 22 and died Sept. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,212th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,213th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 20 and died Nov. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,214th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 18 and died Oct. 1 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,215th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 27 and died Nov. 27 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,216th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Nov. 10 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,217th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,218th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Klamath County who died Oct. 23 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,219th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Nov. 21 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,220th COVID-19 related death is a 37-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,221st COVID-19 related death is a 51-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 17 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,222nd COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who died Aug. 30 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,223rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 18 and died Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,224th COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,225th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 30 and died Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,226th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Washington County who died Sept. 19 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,227th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 30 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,228th COVID-19 related COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,229th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 12 and died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,230th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,231st COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 19 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,232nd COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,233rd COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Sept. 5 and died Oct. 26 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,234th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 15 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,235th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 2 and died Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,236th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,237th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive Nov. 3 and died Nov. 21 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,238th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 22 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,239th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Dec. 1 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,240th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 1 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,241st COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Nov. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,242nd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Coos County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,243rd COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 8 and died Oct. 21 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,244th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who died Oct. 14 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,245th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Oct. 23 and died Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,246th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 23 and died Oct. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,247th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 19 and died Oct. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,248th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive July 19 and died Oct. 25 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,249th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Oct. 14 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,250th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,251st COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,252nd COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Nov. 3 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,253rd COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,254th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Nov. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,255th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 7 and died Oct. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,256th COVID-19 related death is a 94-year-old woman from Lake County who tested positive Oct. 29 and died Nov. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,257th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 7 and died Nov. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,258th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 9 and died Oct. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,259th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,260th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 3 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,261st COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 2 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,262nd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,263rd COVID-19 related death is a 54-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Nov. 14 and died Dec. 3 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,264th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Nov. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,265th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Nov. 23 and died Nov. 24 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,266th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 31 and died Nov. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,267th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Nov. 8 and died Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,268th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19): OREGON RESPONSE : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/CORONAVIRUS: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) UNITED STATES RESPONSE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. GLOBAL RESPONSE: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. HOSPITAL CAPACITY INFO

WASHINGTON: Jefferson County Public Health Source: OHA _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for December 7, 2021 | Articles for December 8, 2021