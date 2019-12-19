SNc Channels:



Dec-05-2019 16:37 What Are The Odds For A Canadian Team to Win The NHL? Hockey is the national trademark, the heart, and soul of the country.

Photo by Francesco Paggiaro from Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Canadian sports are on the rise, and slowly this North American country is becoming a global superpower. We've seen the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA league, the soccer team making impressive progress in just a couple of years, and tennis reaching heights just a few could even predict. But there is one particular sport which is very important for the Canadian people. And lately, they haven't been very successful in it like they used to be. It is the national trademark, the heart, and soul of the country - Hockey. Canada hasn't had a Stanley Cup Winner since 1993. Back then, the Montreal Canadiens won the trophy beating the Los Angeles Kings, with 4-1. It was their 34th Stanley Cup, last for both them and their country. Ever since, the Canadian teams have experienced nothing but failure when talking about NHL trophies. We've seen them five times in the finals, and each time they lost. The situation is not promising for this year, either. The bookies set the odds for a Canadian champion at 10/3, while on the other side, for an American team, they sit at 2/9. According to the most prominent bookmakers, Toronto Maple Leafs have the best prospects of winning the title of all the Canadian sides. At the moment, Sheldon Keefe's team is the fifth favorite, with the odds priced at 11/1. Although they have a turbulent period behind them, they are still one of the most serious sides in the league. Edmonton Oilers are the next ones with 17/1, slightly ahead of the Winnipeg Jets with 18/1. Calgary Flames, 28/1, Vancouver Canucks 30/1, and the Montreal Canadiens with 33/1 are in the middle of the list, while the Ottawa Senators sit second to the last in league with 200/1. More than a decade ago, the franchise from the Canadian capital was in the finals, and now they are fighting not to finish last. If you want to place some bets on your favorites using an online payment provider, check out our Instadebit review. It just could be a perfect solution for you. So pretty much apart from the first two teams mentioned in the previous paragraph, there aren't any capable of entering the title race. That is except for the Edmonton Oilers, who are looking solid at the moment and are leading the Pacific Division as we write this article. They are also the first favorites to take the division with the odds of 9/4. Behind them are the Arizona Coyotes with 5/2 and the Vegas Golden Knights 3/1. What separates the Oilers from all other clubs is the fact that they have favorites to win the individual awards in two different categories. Leon Draisaitl is the second in line for winning the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy with 7/2, behind the No.1 favorite, David Pastrnak 17/10. Legendary Alexander Ovechkin is also in combination with 11/2. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid is the frontrunner in the race for the Art Ross Trophy with the odds at 11/10. Brad Marchand 4/1 and Nathan MacKinnon 7/1 are way behind. So it is pretty possible that Oilers create a surprise and beat the odds solely because of their individuals who can beat any opponent in the split of a second. We often saw that throughout history, and if these two guys post some superb numbers throughout the season, they will no doubt create momentum for their team. Once that happens, the other players will be fired-up, and that plays a major role in the playoffs. And we all saw how the last postseason ended. So anything is possible. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

