McMinnville Infant Death Investigated as Homicide

Officials say the baby sustained abusive head trauma that led to her death.







(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - McMinnville Fire and Police Departments personnel were dispatched November 21, 2017 to an apartment attached to the residence at 1125 NE Irvine Street on a report of a 7-week old baby girl that wasn't breathing.

Upon arrival, first responders worked to resuscitate her and the infant was promptly transferred to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Shortly after arrival at WVMC, the infant was transported via Life Flight to OHSU/Doernbecher Children's Hospital for treatment of a traumatic brain injury.

Despite the prompt attention and excellent care from all medical personnel involved, the infant succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on November 24, 2017.

McMinnville Police Department personnel became involved early on as the circumstances of the infant's injuries were not consistent with the explanation provided by the primary caregivers.

Medical personnel determined the infant sustained abusive head trauma that led to her death and the case is being investigated as a homicide pending final autopsy results from the Oregon Medical Examiner's office.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation and limited information is available at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The Police Department requests the public's assistance, particularly if you have any knowledge about the events at the above named residence or if you are aware of any previously unreported disturbances or noise complaints on the night of November 20 or on the morning of November 21.

If you have information that may assist in this investigation, please contact the Police Department tipline at 503-434-2337 and reference case number 17-4521.

