DAPL: Sec of Army Announced the Easement has been DENIED

"We will not fight tonight, we will dance!" -Rami Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Lakota Tribal Leader



Image: energy transfer partners



(SALEM, Ore.) - Moments ago, the Secretary of the Army contacted tribal leaders and announced the easement has been denied.

"We will not fight tonight, we will dance!", said Rami Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Lakota Tribal Leader shared the great news, with much celebration breaking out among the people.

Thousands of U.S. Veterans have boots on the ground at the Standing Rock Protest, many more than expected. Tim King, former editor of Salem-News.com, is there and heard the announcement.

U.S. military Veterans have been standing "out front" for a couple of days with more of their brothers and sisters-in-arms arriving daily. No, they do not have weapons.

The bitter cold has not chilled the passion behind stopping the pipeline. The many members of “Veterans Stand for Standing Rock,” brought supplies such as gas masks, earplugs and body armor, to stand firm as a unit to protect protesters from the police and their rubber bullets.

But instead, tonight they dance. It looks like the Americans have won, after all.

