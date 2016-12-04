DAPL: Sec of Army Announced the Easement has been DENIED

|
Thursday December 22, 2016
Dec-04-2016 11:52TweetFollow @OregonNews
DAPL: Sec of Army Announced the Easement has been DENIEDBonnie King Salem-News.com
"We will not fight tonight, we will dance!" -Rami Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Lakota Tribal Leader
(SALEM, Ore.) - Moments ago, the Secretary of the Army contacted tribal leaders and announced the easement has been denied.
"We will not fight tonight, we will dance!", said Rami Bald Eagle, Cheyenne River Lakota Tribal Leader shared the great news, with much celebration breaking out among the people.
Thousands of U.S. Veterans have boots on the ground at the Standing Rock Protest, many more than expected. Tim King, former editor of Salem-News.com, is there and heard the announcement.
U.S. military Veterans have been standing "out front" for a couple of days with more of their brothers and sisters-in-arms arriving daily. No, they do not have weapons.
The bitter cold has not chilled the passion behind stopping the pipeline. The many members of “Veterans Stand for Standing Rock,” brought supplies such as gas masks, earplugs and body armor, to stand firm as a unit to protect protesters from the police and their rubber bullets.
But instead, tonight they dance. It looks like the Americans have won, after all.
Vic December 6, 2016 7:55 am (Pacific time)
This is a ruse ....the Obama admin did this so that Trump will have to deal with it....
Anonymous December 5, 2016 3:39 pm (Pacific time)
Watch TYT (The Young Turks) great alt media that tells the truth. Lamestream Media and their lying presstitutes are dying. Good news for the people.
JL December 5, 2016 12:13 pm (Pacific time)
Just for the record, there are not "thousands" of veterans there. It's more like less than 200. The "2,000" number is a lie that's being perpetuated on social media. I'm from the area. If there really were "thousands" there would be photos and video of it all over.
Beth C December 5, 2016 10:51 am (Pacific time)
Just take note. 90% of pipeline done. "Further study to be done. It's being pushed off to Trump And he is invested in pipeline company!
Anonymous December 5, 2016 9:41 am (Pacific time)
The Black Snake is not dead!! Thank you Obama for your efforts to give time but, DO NOT OPEN THE GATES AND LET YOUR GUARDS DOWN Elected TRUMP is going to take office and destroy all efforts. WE CANNOT GIVE UP THE SHIP!!!!
Julie Hero December 5, 2016 8:48 am (Pacific time)
Thank you US Military Veterans for standing up!
Nenns December 5, 2016 8:47 am (Pacific time)
We must all be the watchers and protectors.
Carla December 5, 2016 8:43 am (Pacific time)
So what happens today you were suppose to be out of there? Have they lifted that in public so you all don't end up with fines for still being there? Just please be careful get everything in writing!
Bonnie Peet RN December 5, 2016 7:25 am (Pacific time)
Great news 😊. But this is just the beginning. There is so much more that has to happen. Thanks to social media, the whole world is watching and will continue to monitor and support the water protectors 🙏. Love, peace, prayers and blessings to all 🙏💜
Jennifer December 5, 2016 7:00 am (Pacific time)
its only temporary until no one is on watch. it ain't over until everything is moved out. Don't relax yet
Maggie December 5, 2016 6:33 am (Pacific time)
This is great news & hope it goes no further. It should never have been permitted in the first place. Decency & common sense always seem to come last over the almighty & greedy $$!
Pierre Dumoulin December 5, 2016 6:30 am (Pacific time)
This is an example that peace will come from peace and not from war on war. I bow to those people for their courage and the inspiration they bring to ALL. Thank you for your Love of Mother Earth. _()_ Namasté :D
mike hamblett December 5, 2016 5:22 am (Pacific time)
The world is watching this - magnificent effort - sad but we have to fight for our planet and only home.
Richard December 5, 2016 3:46 am (Pacific time)
Just because permits denied does stop them. They can and will continue but just pay the fines...WATCH!!
Nadia Catherine December 5, 2016 1:35 am (Pacific time)
Wonderful outcome for the water protesters...! Congratulations to all the people who never gave up at Standing Rock...! I'm in Australia and the world is standing with you all! 🙏🏾 Bless.
Richard kennedy December 4, 2016 10:51 pm (Pacific time)
This is a great day for - LOGIC - COMMON SENCE - and BASIC INTELLIGENCE and LOVE ❤️. 🍀
Toosie Eggers December 4, 2016 10:47 pm (Pacific time)
I'm thankful the pipeline has stopped. I know the US history of the land & the Native Americans. I feel the land, ethically,belongs to the Sioux nation. They have suffered enough through the years. Leave their burial grounds,water source & any land they consider home, alone. My country,my govt. USA, should be ashamed.
Kurt December 4, 2016 9:48 pm (Pacific time)
The government has realized that we the people have a voice which will be heard! Congratulations to all of the people who struggled for this! Thanks to those who sacrificed their well being and physical safety! We all should be prepared for our next battle, for it is not over, only just beginning!
JoAnn Tidwell December 4, 2016 9:15 pm (Pacific time)
The black snake is not dead, but has pulled back its head, it must die along with dependence on oil in this country and in the countries this oil was intended for. Too early to celebrate, the Tweeting president elect still has cards to play, this is not over, rise up REAL AMERICANS, death to the snake.
Lisa Wolf December 4, 2016 9:06 pm (Pacific time)
Congrats on breaking this story before everyone else. Great job Salem! Too bad for Energy Transfer Partners that they won't meet their January 1st deadline, BEFORE Trump is sworn in, resulting in all ETP DAPL contracts being nullified. My house in Portland runs on 100% clean energy. So worth it and time for other Oregonians to move forward onto clean and more sustainable energy.
Rasha Tan December 4, 2016 8:08 pm (Pacific time)
Hector, None of the oil going through this pipeline will go to the American public. It is all for export. Makes it all the more egregious.
Anonymous December 4, 2016 7:52 pm (Pacific time)
I hope its TRUE.......YET, i keep reminding EVERYONE how many treaties did the U.S EVER honor? Do you know....NONE NEVER ZERO ZILCH ZIP NOTHA AND IF I KNOW OUR PEOPLE THEY STILL WONT LEAVE TILL ITS A DEFINITE DONE DEAL!!! Ever occur to anyone they could say this just to get everyone to leave then come back later etc...its the U.S.Government!!! They only did this because of our Veterens coming in over the last few days and the deadline was tomorrow to vacate DAPL! I DONT TRUST THEM....FOR ALL OF US, I hope its true n real.AHO! Ill always be optimistic our Govt will hopefully do the right thing and HONOR their word, HOPEFULLY! P.S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN TRUMP TAKES OFFICE.....HE CAN CHANGE AND OR UNDUE EVERYTHING!WE ARE NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET FRIENDS AND FAMILY.....KEEP UP THE GOOD FIGHT AND LETS WAIT AND SEE.....
Anonymous December 4, 2016 6:37 pm (Pacific time)
Ken and hector. You two are idiots. Let's drill through Arlington and dig up all the soldiers there. Throw them somewhere else.
This is their home!!
Hector December 4, 2016 6:23 pm (Pacific time)
Such a fraud by the protesters. The Army Corp cannot stop the pipeline. They can only address the area they are allowed to address. And everything has already been addressed and accepted. The political denial il not stand. Go home and stop denying the American people the energy they deserve.
Ken December 4, 2016 6:09 pm (Pacific time)
This will not stand, so don't get too drunk. Obummer is soon gone and the drilling starts.
Anonymous December 4, 2016 5:56 pm (Pacific time)
Great Spirit be Praised ! Bless The Earth Mother for She Dances Tonight and yet will Pray for Tomorrow- That the Times of Uniting as One with Nature, Man and Spirit, are now upon Us.
J.C December 4, 2016 5:33 pm (Pacific time)
I wouldn't celebrate until it's put into writing. The U.S Government can't be trusted and they have been known to go back on their word.
Georgia Atheal December 4, 2016 4:53 pm (Pacific time)
On all networks. Good covg on CNN and MSNBC. BUT THE WAR IS NOT WON YET UNTIL EVERY INDIVIDUAL IN THE WORLD STANDS UP LIKE THIS UNITED AS ONE AND SAYS ""NO MORE" TO THE CORRUPT. BRUTAL LAWLESS GOVTS AND CORPORATIONS. LIKE WAS DONE HERE! THANKS ALL COURAGEOUS PEOPLE FROM AROUND THE WORLD, THANKS VETS AND MOST OF ALL THANKS TO THE NATIVE WATER PROTECTORS WHO REFUSED TO BOW DOWN UNDER HORRENDOUS ILLEGAL ATTACK BY "OUR?" GOVT. NO MORE THREATS OF MARTIAL LAW. TANKS IN THE STREETS. KILLER COPS. N9 MORE OR WE THE PEOPLE. THE 98% AWAKE NOW. RISE UP AND BY SHEER COURAGE AND NUMBERS REINSTATE OUR CONSTITUTION. OUR BILL 9F RIGHTS. OUR FREEDOMS OUR FOREFATHERS FOUGHT FOR. NO MOR. HEAR ? NO MORE OR WE WILL RISE UP AS ONE. AS SHOWN HERE AND WILL BE SHOWN AGAIN. AND SQUASH THE OPPRESSORS THAT DONT REPRESENT US IN OUR COUNTRY. LIKE A BUG. THANKYOU GREAT SPIRIT FOR YOUR MIGHTY HAND OF PROTECTION OF ALL OF US AND MOTHER EARTH. LOVE. GUTS. SOLIDARITY FROM NOW ON!SOLIDARITY. FROM NOW ON! Georgia
anonymous December 4, 2016 4:44 pm (Pacific time)
praying for situation to be resolve
Water is Life December 4, 2016 4:43 pm (Pacific time)
Neal, since you don't know the meaning of this protest, shut the f--- up!
Anonymous December 4, 2016 4:36 pm (Pacific time)
This is a start, and I wept with joy, it was an overwhelming feeling. Water Protectors you are AMAZING
Anonymous December 4, 2016 4:31 pm (Pacific time)
We need done in the sky now more then ever their still drilling
Anonymous December 4, 2016 4:24 pm (Pacific time)
Love to you all. My heart is so heavy it needed this. Celebrate tonight - tomorrow is a new day.
Anonymous December 4, 2016 4:11 pm (Pacific time)
Tonight we celebrate! And continue our Prayers!! What is happening is so Powerful and I am so Grateful for the Guidance of the Native Americans to show us and guide us in the POWER OF PEACEFUL PRAYER!! More powerful than money and weapons!! Mni Wiconi!!! Water is LIFE!
Anonymous December 4, 2016 3:22 pm (Pacific time)
Blessings! So many have toiled tirelessly, creating unity. May this be a wave which continues . . .
Anonymous December 4, 2016 3:16 pm (Pacific time)
I hope there is video of the announcement at the camp. I would love to see and hear the shouts of victory.
Lita December 4, 2016 3:14 pm (Pacific time)
God Bless America! I pray that America wakes up and realizes that #WeThePeople must fight for our freedom Every Single Day. Our "government" will always have a conflict of interest -- that's why the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution. None of our problems are new. History is the best teacher. And the US Constitution is Solid. Read it. Preach it. Live it.
Eagle Heart December 4, 2016 2:46 pm (Pacific time)
I'll believe them when I see it.
Neal December 4, 2016 2:45 pm (Pacific time)
Can't wait for trump to get into office!
Phyllis Yellow December 4, 2016 2:31 pm (Pacific time)
Wow! Is all l can say. I woke up early this morning and prayed for good news, this exceeds my expectations. God is good. Words cannot express how grateful l am for all the water protectors, Veteran, many nations, tribes of people who unselfishly, relentlessly stood in great numbers and support protecting our water...Water is LIFE. Time to celebrate
Selma Palmer December 4, 2016 1:59 pm (Pacific time)
Prayers of Thanks and joy !!! Unity and unconditional love !!
Anonymous December 4, 2016 12:52 pm (Pacific time)
Is this confirmed?
EDITOR: Yes, we have someone there who witnessed the Tribal Leader's announcement to every one.[Return to Top]
