SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Dec-01-2016 22:00 TweetFollow @OregonNews Early Morning Blaze Destroys Lebanon House Cause Undetermined Following Investigation

Photo: Passerby for Lebanon Fire District - Lebanon, Oregon

(LEBANON, Ore.) - An early morning fire in the 100 block of Wheeler Street in Lebanon lit up the sky and destroyed a single family dwelling. A passerby reported the fire to 911 at 3:20 a.m. and the Lebanon Fire District was notified at 3:21 a.m. First arriving units encountered heavy fire from the west side of the structure and large amounts of heavy, black smoke pushing from the eaves and attic, indicating an intense, well-established fire within the structure. All initial reports indicated that the home was unoccupied and had been vacant for some time, so first arriving fire crews knocked down the majority of fire from the exterior of the home as they waited for additional personnel to arrive. Oregon OSHA regulations and Lebanon Fire District operating policy requires six firefighters to be on scene before firefighters can enter a burning structure, unless there is a known victim inside. This provides a "Rapid Intervention Crew" who remain at the ready outside of the structure, in the event that the firefighters themselves require rescue. The first arriving units carried five qualified personnel, so crews had to wait for the next due unit to arrive before making entry into the structure. A second alarm was struck at 3:49 a.m. to request additional resources to assist at the fire and to standby and provide coverage for the Lebanon area. One engine from the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District provided assistance, as well as a truck and a medic unit from the Albany Fire Department. Once inside, firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and began opening ceiling and void spaces to extinguish fire that had entered the walls and ceiling spaces of the house. Fire can travel unchecked through hidden voids in walls and ceilings and then reignite hours later causing additional damage to a structure. Roof gables were opened with chainsaws and thermal imaging cameras were utilized to determine that all hot spots had been contained. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. Following a thorough investigation by the Lebanon Fire Investigation Team, the cause of the fire will remain undetermined. Anyone having information about this fire may contact Division Chief Jason Bolen at 541-451-1901. Source: Lebanon Fire District _________________________________________

Fire | Oregon | Most Commented on





Articles for November 30, 2016 | Articles for December 1, 2016 | Articles for December 2, 2016