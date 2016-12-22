Suspect Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Gervais Man

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police detectives have arrested a Keizer man in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a crash scene early in the morning on November 28.

Salem Police were called to the intersection of Liberty St SE and Superior St SE at approximately 1:37 am on November 28 on a report of a single vehicle into a tree.

Arriving officers found a maroon colored 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer that had run into a tree with 32-year old Andrew Ramon of Gervais deceased in the vehicle. There were no other vehicles around.

During an autopsy on the victim, it was determined that he had been stabbed, resulting in his death. Salem Police detectives immediately began an intensive investigation into the victim's death.

The investigation determined that victim Andrew Ramon had been involved in an altercation with 26-year old Darnell Edward Harris of Keizer during the previous evening and/or early morning and had subsequently crashed his vehicle into the tree. Harris came upon the crash scene and stabbed victim Ramon while still in the vehicle, causing Ramon's fatal wounds.

Harris was located late in the afternoon of November 30 and was detained without incident. He was later transported to the Marion County Corrections Facility and lodged on charges of Murder, two counts of Tampering with a Witness and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with any information is asked to call Salem Police Detective Corporal Jeff Keniston at 503-588-6050 extension 7163.

Source: Salem Police

