SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Aug-31-2022 23:57 TweetFollow @OregonNews How Will USMNT's Roster Shape Up at the 2022 World Cup? There is still a brief window for fringe players to impress.

"USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago" (CC BY 2.0) by EDrost88

(SALEM, Ore.) - Rosters for the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup are expected to be announced by the end of October. All 32 countries involved will need to confirm their squads in good time for the tournament which will begin on November 20th. For Gregg Berhalter, the Coach of the United States Men’s Soccer Team, most of those places will already be decided. With two games left in September, there is still a brief window for fringe players to impress. USMNT’s Tough Group Berhalter will need to choose his roster wisely. The USMNT have been placed in a tough opening section which also features England, Wales and Iran. England made it through to the semifinals of the most recent tournament in 2018 and Gareth Southgate’s men will be expected to claim all three points when they take on the United States. In turn, USMNT should be targeting a comfortable 90 minutes when they face Iran who are the weakest members of the group. There are two qualifying places in the section so it could all come down to a showdown between Wales and the US. It’s a theory that is backed up by the markets where online betting sites, as sourced by SBO.net, show England as the clear favorites to win Group B. Iran are the rank outsiders while USMNT and Wales carry similar odds in second place. There could be slight fluctuations in those odds between now and the start of the tournament. All sides involved have games to play in the interim and markets can change based on those results. If there are any updates, SBO will publish these on the website as they come in. While checking the figures, readers can also take in news and opinion articles, together with useful betting guides and a review of each bookmaker. Visitors to the site can also sign up with any of the recommended panel of sportsbooks. They are all ready to take on new customers and many have a generous welcome offer to kick things off. Once sign up is complete, a range of deposit options can help with adding funds that will be required to cover opening bets. Customer services can help if anyone gets stuck while there will be future benefits. Anyone choosing to hang around as a long term customer can enjoy additional sporting markets, in-play betting and the ability to stake on a mobile device via an app. It’s a one-stop shop for soccer betting but who are the men looking to take USMNT deep into the tournament? Key Strikers Goals win games and the pressure will be on the center forwards within the roster. Christian Pulisic’s performances earned him a big money move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019 and his goals will be vital if the US are to make it out of their group. Pulisic has a respectable return of 21 goals in his first 51 games for USMNT and there are a number of players looking to join him up front. The FC Dallas pair of Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira will battle with Jordan Morris of Seattle Sounders for the second striker slot. Experience in Depth The player with the most caps in the squad is Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin. He’s still only 29 but has already made 74 appearances for the senior side since making his debut in 2014. Yedlin’s experience will be vital as he looks to line up alongside Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls. Coach Berhalter has a choice to make in goal, but he’s most likely to select Matt Turner who joined Arsenal from New England Revolution at the start of 2022. Breakthrough Stars in 2022 The World Cup isn’t a time when managers will want to risk younger players but there is some developing talent within this USMNT roster. Perhaps the most exciting youngster at the coach’s disposal is Haji Wright who scored on his full international debut against Morocco in June. Experience will be key if the US are to progress beyond the group stages, but a player with Wright’s quality and potential should command a place in the roster for Qatar 2022. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Sports | Soccer | Most Commented on





Articles for August 31, 2022 | Articles for September 1, 2022