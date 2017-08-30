Wednesday August 30, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Aug-28-2017 22:48printcomments

142nd Fighter Wing Send Support Teams for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Salem-News.com

Oregon is joining the efforts to save lives in Texas

142nd Force Support Squadron
Airmen of the 142nd Force Support Squadron conduct a field training August drill at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Members of the Oregon Air National Guard's 125th Special Tactics Squadron have been called to provide humanitarian support for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Approximately 15 Oregon Air National Guardsmen departed from Portland Air National Guard Base(PANG) at around 4:20 p.m. on a C-130 Hercules aircraft headed to Robert Gray Army Airfield in Texas.

The contingent consists of two teams and a command element, which is comprised of Combat Controllers and Pararescuemen. The Airfield Operations mission will be to restore airfields that are inaccessible or unusable so that supplies and rescue efforts can be flown to them.

The second mission includes use of Zodiac boats and Humvees from PANG to assist rescue operations. Special Tactics Airman will also assist aviation units already at the scene with helicopter hoisting rescues as needed.

The Oregon Air National Guard has more than 2,300 members serving across the state serving in Portland, also with the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, with the 116th Air Control Squadron in Warrenton and with Joint Force Headquarters in Salem.

Source: Oregon Military Department

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for August 28, 2017 | Articles for August 29, 2017 		Since 1985, Tattoo Mike is one of the most reputable tattoo artists in Oregon.
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
Support
Salem-News.com:
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy