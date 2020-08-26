SNc Channels:



Aug-25-2020 15:36 TweetFollow @OregonNews UPDATE: 7 More COVID-19 Deaths in Oregon If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention, but call by telephone in advance if possible.

Globally, there have been 23,518,343 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 810,492 deaths.

(Source: WHO; 25 August 2020).

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 427, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. OHA also reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,391. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7). Oregon’s 421st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lincoln County who died on August 15 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 422nd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 23, in his residence.

Oregon’s 423rd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 23, in her residence.

Oregon’s 424th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 25 and died on August 22, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Oregon’s 425th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lincoln county who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 23, in her residence.

Oregon’s 426th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 23 and died on August 20, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, in Richfield, Washington.

Oregon’s 427th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 21, at Adventist Medical Center. Protect Yourself and Others You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Why? Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands.

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands. Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others. Why? When someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person has the disease.

When someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person has the disease. Avoid going to crowded places. Why? Where people come together in crowds, you are more likely to come into close contact with someone that has COVID-19 and it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of 1 metre (3 feet).

Where people come together in crowds, you are more likely to come into close contact with someone that has COVID-19 and it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of 1 metre (3 feet). Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you.

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you. Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately and wash your hands. Why? Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene, you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene, you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19. Stay home and self-isolate even with minor symptoms such as cough, headache, mild fever, until you recover. Have someone bring you supplies. If you need to leave your house, wear a mask to avoid infecting others. Why? Avoiding contact with others will protect them from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.

Avoiding contact with others will protect them from possible COVID-19 and other viruses. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention, but call by telephone in advance if possible and follow the directions of your local health authority. Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections.

National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. Calling in advance will allow your health care provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This will also protect you and help prevent spread of viruses and other infections. Keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, such as WHO or your local and national health authorities. Why? Local and national authorities are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves. Stay Informed about COVID-19: Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients. Source(s): Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

