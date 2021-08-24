SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Aug-23-2021 23:30 TweetFollow @OregonNews How To Bring New Life Into Compulsory Training Motivating employees with rewards or initiatives can make training more fun.

Image: ej4.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Compulsory training is a part of every business. Unfortunately, it is too often viewed as a frustrating routine that neither employees nor employers put much thought into. However, when structured properly, training can be an important opportunity to make sure employees are staying in line with company requirements and even an opportunity to elicit new strategies and viewpoints from a fresh perspective. Emphasize the Importance of Regulatory Compliance Regulatory compliance training may not be the most exciting thing that your employees do, but it is extremely important. Good regulatory compliance training can save the company thousands of dollars, prevent lawsuits, and keep employees safe. Every company has risks that can be mitigated by quality regulatory compliance training. Encourage your employees to talk frankly about any risks that they are aware of in your company and ways that your company may be able to reduce those risks. Topics of discussion can include workplace bullying, discrimination, ethics, privacy, and much more. Try to ensure that this training is interactive to ensure it doesn’t get too mundane so that new employees can retain this information more easily. Use Role Play in Mandated Training Your employees may feel frustrated by annual mandated training in things that they've known how to do for a long time. However, asking employees to run through scenarios in the areas that they are being trained in can be a great way to find out what they already know and offer a unique, more valuable training experience. You may be amazed by how many discrepancies come up in the way that different employees perform the same activity that is trained in the same way. This can be a very enlightening activity for employees and employers. When done properly, it can even bring a little bit of fun competition into the workplace. Reward Employees for Taking Training Seriously Let's face it, some aspects of training just aren't going to be very interesting. However, motivating employees with rewards or initiatives is a great way to keep their attention. Give out fun prizes for the highest scores, announce the highest-scoring employees and give them extra recognition, and do whatever else you can to offer incentives to employees who put extra effort into training. Make Compulsory Training Work for Your Business Essential, regular training is usually not an aspect of the job that employees look forward to. However, it is extremely important and should not be overlooked. By putting unique and interesting elements into the training and rewarding employees who take training seriously, you can do a lot to bring life into your company’s compulsory training while also stressing its importance. You may be surprised by the payoff that you see in how much more educated and prepared your employees are in areas covered by the training. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for August 22, 2021 | Articles for August 23, 2021 |