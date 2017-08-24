Alt-Right Equals Right-Wing Hate Groups

Hate can be contagious and therefore must be subdued, not fueled.







(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - I recommend the media refrain from the use of "alt-right" when reporting on right-wing rallies. We should all stop calling hate-mongers the "alt-right."

The term "alt-right" is nothing more than a sanitized euphemism for hate-mongering groups like white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis and other such groups who feel that white people are disadvantaged and view other religious and ethnic groups as subhuman.

“Alt-right" is nothing more than a public-relations device to make its supporters’ actual beliefs less clear and more acceptable to a broader audience. Let's just call these hate-mongers what they are: a right-wing hate movement made up of racists, bigots, anti-semites.

