Thursday August 24, 2017
Alt-Right Equals Right-Wing Hate Groups

Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com

Hate can be contagious and therefore must be subdued, not fueled.

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - I recommend the media refrain from the use of "alt-right" when reporting on right-wing rallies. We should all stop calling hate-mongers the "alt-right."

The term "alt-right" is nothing more than a sanitized euphemism for hate-mongering groups like white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis and other such groups who feel that white people are disadvantaged and view other religious and ethnic groups as subhuman.

“Alt-right" is nothing more than a public-relations device to make its supporters’ actual beliefs less clear and more acceptable to a broader audience. Let's just call these hate-mongers what they are: a right-wing hate movement made up of racists, bigots, anti-semites.

©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


