Tree Removal Crew Extinguishes Fire Near Idanha

Quick response prevented the fire from growing.



The Aug 10 grassfire was likely human-caused from a discarded cigarette.

(IDANHA, Ore.) - The quick actions of an Oregon Department of Transportation Debris Management Task Force crew stopped a grass fire near Idanha on Tuesday, August 10 before it posed a serious threat.

The crew was working on hazard tree removal along Highway 22 in the Beachie Creek/Lionshead Fire area when a fire ignited near Idanha on the Marion County/Linn County line.

An advance flagger on the task force crew initially spotted the grass fire in a field across the highway from the local fire department.

He reported the fire to the crew’s foreman, who was able to immediately mobilize a crew with a loader and water; each tree removal team has a fire truck and 10,000 gallons of water on site, just in case this sort of situation occurs. Crew members are also trained in fire suppression.

The crew's quick response was instrumental in getting the fire under control and preventing damage to nearby structures. Fire crews from as far away as Mt. Angel responded to fully extinguish the fire, which was limited to approximately two acres.

While under investigation, the cause is likely human-caused from a discarded cigarette.

