Red Cross Wildfire Evacuation Shelters House More Than Two Dozen People Saturday Night

Sunday August 20, 2017
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Aug-20-2017
Red Cross Wildfire Evacuation Shelters House More Than Two Dozen People Saturday NightSalem-News.com
Individuals and families affected by the wildfires and in need of shelter are encouraged to come for help and information.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The American Red Cross housed more than two dozen people at three shelters throughout Oregon last night. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to the Milli, Chetco Bar and Nena Springs Wildfires burning near Sisters, Brookings, and Warm Springs, Oregon.
Red Cross volunteers and staff continue to operate two shelters today in Brookings and Sisters, Oregon. Shelter addresses are as follows:
At all shelters, individuals and families affected by the wildfires and in need of shelter assistance are encouraged to simply show up at the shelter for help and information.
