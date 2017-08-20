Sunday August 20, 2017
Aug-20-2017 14:38

Red Cross Wildfire Evacuation Shelters House More Than Two Dozen People Saturday Night

Salem-News.com

Individuals and families affected by the wildfires and in need of shelter are encouraged to come for help and information.

forest fire
Photo: oregonforests.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The American Red Cross housed more than two dozen people at three shelters throughout Oregon last night. Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes due to the Milli, Chetco Bar and Nena Springs Wildfires burning near Sisters, Brookings, and Warm Springs, Oregon.

Red Cross volunteers and staff continue to operate two shelters today in Brookings and Sisters, Oregon. Shelter addresses are as follows:

  • Brookings Red Cross Shelter: Brookings Harbor High School, 625 Pioneer Rd, Brookings, OR. The Red Cross is partnering with several community partners that will provide accommodations for evacuated pets and livestock. Information on these accommodations is available at the shelter.
  • Sisters Red Cross Shelter: Sisters Middle School, 15200 Hwy 242 (McKenzie Highway), Sisters, OR. The Red Cross is partnering with the Pet Evacuation Team of Central Oregon to provide accommodations for evacuated pets. A representative from the Pet Evacuation Team will be on-site at the Red Cross shelter to answer questions and assist people coming to the shelter.

At all shelters, individuals and families affected by the wildfires and in need of shelter assistance are encouraged to simply show up at the shelter for help and information.

