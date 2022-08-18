Drama at Mar-A-Lago

|
Thursday August 18, 2022
Aug-18-2022
Drama at Mar-A-LagoRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
The search motivated Trump to solicit his supporters for more donations.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Donald J. Trump is a former president who believed and still believes that he is above the law.
On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) served a court-authorized search warrant on Former President Trump in Palm Beach, Florida.
The focus of the FBI search of Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago seemed to be directed at records Trump admitted failing to return to the Archives after he left office, which may result in charges including obstruction of justice, violating the Espionage Act and the removal or destruction of records.
In another display of shameless hypocrisy, Trump called the search “prosecutorial misconduct” and the “weaponization of the Justice System.”
This, from a former president who while in office created a DOJ headed first by Jeff Sessions, then by political hack, Matthew Whitaker, and then under William Barr, to do his personal bidding for his friends, political allies and wealthy donors.
Trump used the search to solicit political donations from his supporters who, I'm sure, will gladly open their wallets.
_________________________________________
