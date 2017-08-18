Wildfire Backs Up I-5 in Southern Oregon for 10 Miles

|
Friday August 18, 2017
|
|
Aug-17-2017 16:52
Wildfire Backs Up I-5 in Southern Oregon for 10 MilesSalem-News.com
Drivers should call 5-1-1 or TripCheck.com for up to the minute updates.
(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) - SW Oregon: I-5 MP 53, between Rogue River and Grants Pass: Due to wildfire, expect extreme delays both NB/SB.
NB traffic is backed up nearly 10 miles.
Use alternate routes and expect delays. Medford-Grants commuters should consider alternate routes or delaying travel. Watch for emergency crews.
Go to: TripCheck.com; or Call: 5-1-1, or 800-977-6368.
Source: ODOT
