Friday August 18, 2017
Aug-17-2017 16:52printcomments

Wildfire Backs Up I-5 in Southern Oregon for 10 Miles

Salem-News.com

Drivers should call 5-1-1 or TripCheck.com for up to the minute updates.

Tanker drop at I-5, MP53
Tanker drop at I-5, MP53 on Aug 17 2017.
Photo: ODOT

(GRANTS PASS, Ore.) - SW Oregon: I-5 MP 53, between Rogue River and Grants Pass: Due to wildfire, expect extreme delays both NB/SB.

NB traffic is backed up nearly 10 miles.

Use alternate routes and expect delays. Medford-Grants commuters should consider alternate routes or delaying travel. Watch for emergency crews.

Go to: TripCheck.com; or Call: 5-1-1, or 800-977-6368.

Source: ODOT

_________________________________________



