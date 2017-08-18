Campfires Prohibited in Oregon State Parks and on Beaches

|
Friday August 18, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Aug-16-2017 14:40TweetFollow @OregonNews
Campfires Prohibited in Oregon State Parks and on BeachesSalem-News.com
August is the peak of Oregon's wildfire season, so preventing additional burden on firefighting efforts is high priority.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is prohibiting all campfires and open flames in Oregon State Parks and other properties owned and managed by the department beginning Aug. 16 until further notice.
These restrictions extend to all Oregon beaches. Charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles are also prohibited until further notice.
Only fuel sources that can be turned off instantly, such as propane stoves, will be allowed. Some parks will also allow propane fire pits; campers are advised to check directly with the park.
"Most state parks are already under a fire restriction due to hot, dry conditions," said MG Devereux, OPRD Deputy Director.
"We are expanding these restrictions to prevent any unintentional fires in state parks that would add an unnecessary burden to firefighting efforts."
"We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see an immediate local need for fire restrictions. We appreciate your patience and understanding," Devereux added.
Fireworks are also prohibited year-round in Oregon state parks and on beaches.
The ban will remain in effect through the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse and will be reevaluated based on fire status, weather and guidance from state and local fire officials.
Visitors planning a trip should check with park staff for the most current information. Information will also be posted at oregonstateparks.org, Keep Oregon Green, or call the state parks information line at 800-551-6949.
Sources: Oregon Dept of Forestry; Oregon State Parks
_________________________________________
Articles for August 15, 2017 | Articles for August 16, 2017 | Articles for August 17, 2017
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.