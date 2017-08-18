Campfires Prohibited in Oregon State Parks and on Beaches

August is the peak of Oregon's wildfire season, so preventing additional burden on firefighting efforts is high priority.







(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is prohibiting all campfires and open flames in Oregon State Parks and other properties owned and managed by the department beginning Aug. 16 until further notice.

These restrictions extend to all Oregon beaches. Charcoal briquettes, tiki-style torches and candles are also prohibited until further notice.

Only fuel sources that can be turned off instantly, such as propane stoves, will be allowed. Some parks will also allow propane fire pits; campers are advised to check directly with the park.

"Most state parks are already under a fire restriction due to hot, dry conditions," said MG Devereux, OPRD Deputy Director.

"We are expanding these restrictions to prevent any unintentional fires in state parks that would add an unnecessary burden to firefighting efforts."

"We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see an immediate local need for fire restrictions. We appreciate your patience and understanding," Devereux added.

Fireworks are also prohibited year-round in Oregon state parks and on beaches.

The ban will remain in effect through the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse and will be reevaluated based on fire status, weather and guidance from state and local fire officials.

Visitors planning a trip should check with park staff for the most current information. Information will also be posted at oregonstateparks.org, Keep Oregon Green, or call the state parks information line at 800-551-6949.



Sources: Oregon Dept of Forestry; Oregon State Parks

